Best school shoes 2022 for boys and girls: includes Kickers, Clarks & Lelli Kelly

The best school shoes can be hard to find. They're a mix of variables that are different for each parent and child. Velcro or laces? High top or not? Are Kickers still in? It's a minefield.

And we're here to help you navigate that minefield. Many parents believe that ill-fitting shoes will damage their children's feet, when in reality there isn't much research (opens in new tab) to support this. There is however a study (opens in new tab) that shows ill-fitting shoes can hinder your child's motion. And, school shoes need to be durable and made well, sturdy enough to hold their own in all the running, jumping, skipping, falling and playground games with ease and comfort.

When shopping for your kids' school shoes, podiatrist and mother, Dr Lindsay Hill (opens in new tab) told Manchester Evening News that going in the afternoon is a good idea as feet can swell, also to take 'school socks' along for the fitting and to check the balance in the footwear.

The podiatrist says it is vital to get something that offers the right support - with anything too low such as ballet pumps, as well as anything too high, a 'definite no-no'. Here she shares her top tips when buying school shoes;

You shop for shoes in the afternoon (feet swell)

Check your child can balance in the shoes (stand on one foot/hop etc)

Take 'school socks' with you to wear at fitting

Check fit with child standing

Flexible (no restriction on movement)

Look for the creasing when they squat and rise on their toes (this means they have room to grow)

Make sure the foot doesn't slip up out the back of the shoe

Always have them walk up and down the shop

Plus, kid's are in their school shoes for 7+ hours a day, five days a week, they need to fit properly and won't restrict movement, but also with the right amount of room for growth so you're not replacing them in two months time. Also, good shock absorption is a must along with durable soles. Luckily, we've done the leg work for you across lots of strong well-known brands.

Best school shoes 2022: at-a-glance

Best school shoes 2022

(opens in new tab) 1. Junior Unisex Kick Hi Vegan: View at Kickers (opens in new tab) RRP:

Delivery:

Refundable: The iconic Kick Hi is a classic ankle built with the distinctive Kickers chunky sole, triple stitch detailing and handy side-zip. These look just like the classic leather variety except for some subtle branding updates including green details on the tabs and sole instead of the red and green. They come in a green branded shoebox that's made using 90% recycled material and natural soya ink and is fully recyclable.

View Junior Unisex Kick Hi Vegan Black at Kickers (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. 'Extreme' in black leather in Boys Primary Collection: View at Start Rite Shoes (opens in new tab) RRP:

Delivery:

Refundable: Meet Start Rite's toughest ever boys school shoe – with durable leather and toe bumper. Soft premium materials and perfectly positioned padding guarantee long-lasting comfort. As the sole unit wraps around the whole shoe, it can withstand pretty much any activity.

View Extreme at Start Rite Shoes (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Primus School II Juniors: View at VivoBarefoot (opens in new tab) RRP: £75

Delivery: £7 (3-5 working days)

Returns: Full refund within 100 days Ideal for older kids who love to stand out from the crowd, these distinctive 'barefoot' school shoes are made from super soft yet hardwearing Wild Hide leather from free-roaming, small-scale cattle herds. The multi-terrain sole is designed for maximum flexibility and toe protection, while the 2mm base and sticky rubber hexagon design allow young feet to feel the ground and move naturally. Forget the creaky, clunky school shoes of the past - these are built like our best-selling barefoot sports footwear, but in black leather, with school uniforms in mind. Helping keep feet moving as close to barefoot as possible, even at school! For strong, flexible feet and ankles with full sensory feedback that go from classroom to playground, and the wider world outside.

View Primus School II Juniors at VivoBarefoot (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Palmer Mist Older Black Leather: View at Clarks (opens in new tab) RRP: £43

Delivery: FREE Standard Delivery within 5 working days

Returns: Super-cool kicks kick with school-ready styling, they’ll be ready for every playground adventure in our Palmer Mist kids’ trainer. Part of our new Clarks Kids Pokémon collection, soft black leather uppers wrap feet in complete comfort, while a Pikachu tail print and rubber Poké Ball bring character charm. Handy riptape straps make this pair easy to pop on and off, keeping mini fans moving at lightning speed! Receive a free Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack with every pair purchased this August

Durable, responsibly sourced black leather upper

Embossed Pikachu tail print

Coated leather mudguard and Pokémon heel counter protect little feet

Two riptape straps offer easy on/off and a secure, adjustable fit

PU foam footbed delivers lasting comfort

Antimicrobial Agion®-infused 50% recycled mesh lining keeps feet fresh

Pikachu-printed sock lining brings a fun twist

Flex-grooved, non-marking grippy rubber sole flexes with natural foot motion

View Palmer Mist at Clarks (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Etch Trail Kid Black Patent: View at Clarks (opens in new tab) RRP: £51

Delivery: FREE Standard Delivery within 5 working days

Returns: FREE returns for refund or exchange Part of our Clarks Kids Pokémon collection, awesome new school boot Etch Trail combines classroom-smart styling and fun Pikachu-inspired detailing with all the features little feet need for lasting comfort – from breathable antimicrobial linings to soft, supportive cushioning. Receive a free Pokémon Trading Card Game Fun Pack with every pair purchased this August

Responsibly sourced, durable and protective black patent leather upper with woven glitter Pikachu tail badge

Zip fastening offers easy on/off

Part-recycled foam footbed offers lasting comfort

Padded collar adds all-day support

Antimicrobial Agion®-infused 50% recycled mesh lining keeps feet feeling fresh

Pikachu-printed sock adds fun

Grippy rubber outsole

View Etch Trail Kid at Clarks (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Infant Boys Tovni Twin Flex Leather: View at Kickers (opens in new tab) RRP: £43

Delivery: FREE next day delivery

Returns: FREE returns What's matte black, looks as sporty as a sneaker (but isn't), and has tons of features to keep you looking great and staying comfy? It's the Tovni Twin Flex, obviously. A favourite for treading the schoolyard, this pair boasts Kickers' renowned robustness, with a sporty bumper and reflective panel detail. We kept them truly Kickers with our signature triple stitch, branded details and padded nylon collar, and then finished them off with two hook and loop straps for an 'out the door in 30 seconds flat' kinda edge. Kickers also offers a 'Family Discount' Buy 2 pairs of School Kicks and get 20% off, buy 3 and get 25% off. Lining: Recycled mesh lining

Wipe clean only

Sole: Rubber sole

Fastening: Hook & Loop Strap fastening

Sustainable - made from 80% post-consumer waste

View Tovni Twin Flex Leather at Kickers (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 7. Lelli Kelly Helen Black Bow Patent School Shoes: view at Schuh (opens in new tab) RRP: £60

Delivery: FREE delivery 2-5 working days

Refundable: FREE for Shuh account holders £2.50 if not Lelli Kelly has been around for 30 years. And they are THE shoes for style and substance, plus every pair comes with a free gift too. Cute, comfortable - they all come with soft breathable leather insoles - and handmade. Patent leather

Lining: fabric

Wipe clean only

Rubber sole

Fastening: velcro

view Lelli Kelly Helen Black Bow Patent School Shoes (opens in new tab)

