How to stop drinking alcohol: 7 things I did that REALLY helped

Did you overindulge at the start of lockdown? After many months of excess maybe you’ve decided enough is enough – and now you’re wondering how to stop drinking alcohol? If so, you’re not the only one.

I gave up drinking in November 2019 – not because I was physically dependant on alcohol, or the booze was outwardly ruining my life. But, because I was bored of being hungover, wasting my weekends, worrying about what I’d said, done, posted or text after one too many. Having read countless books, most of which are listed below, my thinking about sobriety has totally shifted. Giving up isn’t just for people who’ve hit rock bottom and need AA, it’s for anyone who’s decided drinking alcohol is taking away more from their life than it’s giving.

And, I’m not the only one. There are a growing number of ‘sober curious’ people out there who’ve been swayed by the benefits of giving up alcohol and decided they want to live a healthier lifestyle, without the beer belly, dehydrated skin, short temper and ‘hang-xiety’.

Millie Gooch, founder of Sober Girl Society explains: “Drinking numbers are declining, especially in millennials – and supermarkets including Sainsbury’s have been reporting soaring sales in their non-alcoholic drinks. It’s a perfect storm of a lot of things but I think there are two main reasons.

“Firstly, we’re more conscious of what we’re putting in our bodies. It started with gluten and meat, and now we’ve moved to alcohol. The second is that we’re becoming more open and aware of mental health and we’re starting to question the impact alcohol could be having on things like stress and anxiety. People are just adopting healthier mindsets.”

She also agrees that people aren’t turning their backs on alcohol because it’s ruined their lives (although in many cases, that is the reason) – but a lot of other people just don’t want to feel its effects any longer.

“That’s becoming a real turning point”, she told Goodto. “We’re recognising that there’s a whole host of grey area drinkers who don’t have the traditional ‘problem’ that we all think of when it comes to drinking but their drinking is becoming a problem because it’s negatively impacting their life, whether that’s their physical health, mental health, productivity, sleep, friendships etc.”

If you’re determined to stop drinking alcohol for 30 days or more, but you’re worried how you’ll manage to stick to it, then you might find some of these ideas useful. Here are all the things I did to stay on track when I decided to give up alcohol:

1) I read ‘quit lit’

There are loads of great books out there offering advice on how to stop drinking. They range from very personal accounts of addiction to motivational guides and psychology-based books, aimed at changing your mindset, so you view drinking differently. Here are a couple of my favourites, with more suggestions listed below.

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober

This best-selling book was everywhere last year. I’d seen it in countless bookshops and websites, and decided to give it a go after spotting another glowing review. At that point I wasn’t planning to stop drinking but I was curious about the author’s story and how quitting alcohol had impacted her life.

I loved Catherine’s honest and heart-breaking account of how booze affected her relationships, health and career as a magazine journalist. As well as recounting her rock bottom moments and inspirational recovery, she also shares some brilliant practical advice for enjoying a sober life – from how to deal with people who’ll question your sobriety, to coping with break-ups and dating without booze – and even how to dance sober at a wedding. I highly recommend this book – and so do thousands of online reviewers. Unbeknown to me at the time, reading this was the first step I’d taken to giving up alcohol.

If you’ve already bought The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, you might want to also check out The Unexpected Guide to Being Sober Journal.

Following her massive success, Catherine Gray has also released The Unexpected Joy of Being Single – and another book, The Unexpected Joy of the Ordinary.

The Sober Diaries

Next up, was The Sober Diaries. Mum of three Clare Pooley wrote this book following the success of her hugely popular blog, Mummy was a Secret Drinker – which she started after deciding to stop drinking the 10 bottles wine she was consuming each week.

As the title suggests, she records the highs and lows of giving up alcohol in her first year. During this time, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer – something she’s sure would’ve had her reaching for the wine even more frequently if she hadn’t already quit.

She gets through it without any anxiety-laden hangovers, and in this very funny and relatable book she also shares how sobriety helped her lose loads of weight, gain huge amounts of confidence and become a better mother. Sounds tempting, doesn’t it? The Sober Diaries is available on Amazon.

The best books I’ve read on how to stop drinking

This Naked Mind by Annie Grace

Annie Grace is the queen of sobriety – so many people credit this book with helping them finally quit! It’s packed with psychological insights into why we drink, and why we don’t need it – as well as explainers on the physical effects. View at Amazon

How to Control Alcohol by Allen Carr

This method seeks to undo all of the brainwashing you’ve been exposed to about alcohol. Promises to help you quit – without the need for willpower! It really works. View at Amazon

Alcohol Explained by William Porter

This self-published no-nonsense book has become a sensation, and answers all the questions you have about how alcohol affects your body and mind. Follow the Facebook group for weekly live Q&As with the author. View at Amazon

Glorious Rock Bottom by Bryony Gordon

Written by journalist, mental health campaigner and mum Bryony Gordon, this is a raw account of her addiction to alcohol and cocaine, which for many often go hand-in-hand. View at Amazon

Mrs D is Going Without by Lotta Dann

An inspirational memoir from one mum, who found wine o’clock was getting out of hand. Sounds familiar? You may easy relate… The books was inspired by the author’s blog. If you liked the Sober Diaries, you’ll love this. View at Amazon

Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker

Written by the founder of Hip Sobriety, this is a funny and clever look at society’s obsession with drink, and how to rebel against it. View at Amazon

Kick the Drink… Easily! by Jason Vale

A hard-talking approach to quitting, that you can read in one sitting. Jason Vale belief ‘there’s no such thing as a alcoholic (as society understands it)’ will change the way you look at drinking to excess. View at Amazon

The 28 Day Alcohol Free Challenge by Andy Ramage and Ruari Fairbairns

Illustrated guide full of practical advice, written by the founders of One Year, No Beer. View at Amazon

We-are-the-Luckiest book by Laura McKowen

Beautifully written and heartbreaking memoir, that’s filled with useful advice – once you read the shocking introduction you’ll be hooked. View at Amazon

2) I tried Allen’s Carr’s Easyway to Stop Drinking Alcohol

If wish you could change your mindset so alcohol doesn’t have a hold over you anymore, I urge you follow Allen Carr’s Easyway to Control Alcohol.

This method, which has been credited by dozens of celebrities for helping them quit various addictions, seeks to undo all of the brainwashing you’ve been exposed to about drink, and encourages you to see yourself as free from alcohol rather than it being something you’re painfully trying to withdrawal from.

It also makes you question what benefits, if any, you’re getting from alcohol – so you no longer feel like you’re missing out on anything, because you decided to stop drinking.

As well as reading the book, I also attended Allen Carr’s Easyway to Give Up Alcohol workshop in London (there are several around the UK). This full-day session lead by someone who’s also given up following the method. This reinforced everything I’d read but also offered the opportunity to ask questions and hear about other people’s experiences in the group.

There’s also a hypnotherapy section at the end – and absolutely no role-play or group exercises, don’t worry! This was a game-changer for me, and also has the added benefit of helping you set a very clear date in your diary for quitting – as you won’t ever want a drink again after leaving the session – and if you do, you can attend again for free. Allen Carr is also the author of the bestseller, The Easyway to Give Up Smoking.

3) I downloaded the ‘I Am Sober’ app

There are quite a few apps around that can help you track the number of days you’ve given up something, but I’d say the top-rated ‘I Am Sober’ is the best.

Here are a few of the things I like about it:

You need an access code to open, so it’s totally private

It sends you daily motivation quotes each morning

It not only tracks how many days you’ve done but also tells you how much money you’ve saved, which is shocking!

It sets regular and achievable milestones

There’s a very lively and supportive community section

You can track several things at once, ideal if you’re planning to give up more than one vice

4) I signed up for an online course on how to stop drinking alcohol

I signed up to the Club Soda’s Sober Sprint – which aims to support people who want to stop drinking alcohol for 30 days, or longer. You can sign up anytime and throughout the month, you’ll receive daily motivational emails, including exercises, quizzes, videos and downloadable e-books. This all helps by teaching you how to deal with social situations, understanding what triggers your drinking and also encourages you to reflect on your progress. This course costs £35 a month, and you can still access all of the content once the month is over.

There are also a few other online courses you join, but many are ‘live’ with a set start date. The Naked Mind author Annie Gray charges £35/$47 to sign up to her 30 Day Experiment. I haven’t tried it, but it’s had great reviews. Laura McKowen, author of We Are the Luckiest also offers an online course.

UK Smart Recovery also offers regular weekly support groups, which you can attend online.

Millie agrees that keeping yourself accountable and having a goal can really help you stick to your plan: “Having something to push you to the finish line is always helpful. Sign up for a challenge, like Dry January at Alcohol Change, or Stoptober too – you’re twice as likely to stick with it if you do!

“It’s also worth remembering that the average person saves around £200 not drinking for a month so if you’re planning on Dry January, start by choosing something (whether that’s a bag or a holiday or a really expensive meal) and promising yourself that you will buy it if you succeed.”

5) I drank non-alcoholic drinks

In the world of non-drinkers non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits are VERY controversial. Many argue they should be totally avoided as they are dangerous triggers, and only remind people of what they’re missing, thereby dragging them onto that slippery slope.

But for many others, myself included, they’re a life-saver. I’ve spent several nights in pubs drinking non-alcoholic beers and no one has even noticed I’m off the booze – handy if you want to avoid any awkward questions, or can’t be bothered to defend your decision not to feel horrendous the next day.

It definitely feels like there’s some kind of psychologically soothing effect of cracking open that booze-free beer or popping that ‘Nosecco’ cork. I learnt recently that it takes alcohol seven minutes to hit the brain, so perhaps it’s not too dissimilar to that fake initial ‘relief’ you get when drinking the real thing.

Within the online groups I follow there have been many debates about which ones are the best, these are the ones that are most commonly recommended by people in the know – along with a few of my favourites. Note, that most some are 0.5%, but this is so low it’s technically considered to be AF (alcohol-free):

BrewDog Nanny State (0.5%) – widely considered to the best non-alcoholic beer

Brooklyn Special Effects (0.4%) – an award-winning craft lager, which tastes like the real thing

Becks Blue (0.05%) – found in most pubs these days, reasonably priced and tastes pretty good

Nosecco (0.5%) – a lot of people like this, but it does taste rather sweet

Freixenet non-alcoholic sparkling wine (0.0%) – top-rated but also sweet, and people love the rose version too

Crodino (0.0%)– I discovered this while on holiday in Italy, this non-alcoholic aperitif is a perfect alternative to a boozy Aperol Spritz!

6) I made the most of my hangover-free mornings

One of the best things about giving up alcohol – alongside the better sleep, weight loss, clearer skin and having more money – is gaining back the time I would’ve spent hungover on the sofa. Now I’ve reclaimed my weekends, I decided to make the most of my new found time and energy by running. I know it’s not for everyone, but I’d definitely suggest trying to find something you love that you had neither the time or the energy for after drinking. It could be baking, doing a fitness DVD or simply arranging more early morning outings with the kids.

I actually started running a couple of years ago, but stopped when my hangovers started lasting several days. Back then, I couldn’t run for more than two minutes without wanting a break – that is no exaggeration – but, I very gradually worked my way up to 5k with the Couch to 5k podcast. This is a brilliant and FREE podcast of guided runs that very gradually build up, until before you know it you can run for 30 minutes without stopping. Even the super-sceptical writer Charlie Brooker is a fan.

I moved on from 5K and downloaded a running app by Verv recently (pictured below). Along with the 5K it also includes other gradual workouts to help you reach 10K, a half marathon or a full marathon.

The plus side of this one, is you can choose between plenty of different soundtracks (I love the 80s feel good mixes) – and it also tracks your distance, speed, GPS route and calories burned.

7) I joined Facebook groups and followed Instagrammers

There are so many Facebook groups, full of people determined to stop drinking, including the Unexpected Joy of Being Sober and Club Soda. I also follow Alcohol Explained, and Soberful (which has a great podcast as well) I found these really inspiring and very supportive. I loved reading about how people have reached big milestones, transformed their lives and dealt with very tricky situations – and there are plenty of responders offering advice when it’s needed too.

Instagram is also a great place for motivation. A few of my favourite accounts include:

Sober Girl Society

Alcohol Free Project

Sober Movement

If you think you have a serious addiction to alcohol, seek medical advice.

Good luck!