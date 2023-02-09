Where can I donate clothes for Turkey? Charity appeals across the UK

From clothing to cash donations - here's how you can help civilians in Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes.

Charities and local communities across the UK are currently rallying to send aid across to parts of Turkey that were hit by the earthquake (opens in new tab) this week. Drop off points in different regions have been set up to accept clothing, bedding and baby essentials requested - which will then make their way to Turkey to help those in desperate need of relief.

It was a similar narrative following Russia invading Ukraine (opens in new tab), with members of the public wanting to play their part and donate to Ukraine (opens in new tab) as the ongoing war sees civilians displaced and whole areas destroyed. We share where you can donate clothes to Turkey presently, plus details of where you can donate financially to help too.

Where can I donate clothes for Turkey?

1. University of Greenwich appeal

The University of Greenwich are asking the public for winter clothing donations - plus other necessities - which will be sent on to those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey. Items requested include: Baby formula, Diapers, Power banks, Flashlights, Sanitary products, Winter clothing, Coats, Socks, Scarves (all ages and sizes), Tents, Blankets, Sleeping bags, Heaters.

Two drop-off locations have been shared, which will be open for donations until 3pm on Friday 10 February:

Dreadnought Building, London, SE10 9NN (Drop your goods at the collection point by the GSU Welcome Desk

Stockwell Street Library, London, SE10 9BD (Drop your goods at the collection point by the gates)

For more information visit University of Greenwich's Turkey appeal page (opens in new tab).

2. HomeAid - Scotland

People in Scotland are being asked to donate essentials for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims in a new HomeAid appeal (opens in new tab). The charity has established drop off points at Dunelm stores across Scotland, plus locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, West Lothian, Stirling and Aberdeen where donations can be dropped too.

Clothing, blankets, food, nappies and toiletries are amongst items requested, alongside camp beds, tents, torches and mattresses.

For more information email turkeyappeal@gmail.com.

3. North West Turkish Communities Association (NWTCA)

The North West Turkish Communities Association (NWTCA) has sites in Manchester and Liverpool that are requesting clothing and other donations to help 10 cities in Turkey that are affected by the earthquake.

Items sought include new winter clothing for adults and children and other materials such as tents, blankets, sleeping bags, flasks, flashlights, canned food, nappies and sanitary pads. The aim is to fly a plane to the area loaded with donations and equipment to help whose most in need.

"We are trying to get these critical items to the earthquake zone," NWTCA's chair Kursat Uysal told ITV news. "Everybody will have a family, friend, work colleague affected by this," he said. It feels awful, we are just doing everything by the hour, trying to help as much as we can."

The last day that the warehouses can take new items will be on Friday 10 February. Items must be boxed up and dropped off at the following locations:

Senol & Senol Ltd t/a GOSS OutdoorUnit C Canalside North John Gilbert Way Trafford Park, Manchester M17 1UP (next estate to Manchester United football ground N3 Car Park - from 09:00 - 16:00 on weekdays)

UK FatMilk-Lab UK building, Sadler Street, Middleton, M24 5U (from 09:00 - 16:30 on weekdays)

Taste of Malpa 62-66 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2TW

Anar Restuarant, 130 Prescot Road, Fairfield, L7 0JB

For more information visit North West Turkish Community Association (Manchester) Facebook group (opens in new tab)

4. Cambridge Central Mosque

Those based in Cambridge can donate essentials that are being sent to Turkey to support the Turkish Red Crescent appeal for aid in regions affected by the recent earthquake.

New and used clothes are encouraged to be dropped at the Cambridge Central Mosque - with donations acception from Friday 10 February until Wednesday 22 February.

For more information visit the Cambridge Central Mosque website (opens in new tab)

📢 TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKE APPEAL 🤲Support the Turkish @RedCrescent in delivery of aid to regions affected by the recent earthquake.Donate Now: https://t.co/AIARg33wUo📍 Collection at #CambridgeCentralMosque this Fri 10 Feb. Drop off new/used clothes until Wed 22 Feb.February 8, 2023 See more

5. Cheam Common Junior Academy - Surrey

Cheam Common Junior Academy in Worcester Park in Surrey are collecting donations for coats, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and boots this Thursday and Friday. They kindly ask that you bring bags to the office.

For more information contact Cheam Common Junior Academy (opens in new tab)

We are collecting donations to be sent to Turkey and Syria this Friday after the devastating earthquake earlier this week. If you would like to donate any coats, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags or boots, please bring these to the office today or tomorrow 🇹🇷 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/Aa2g3At0djFebruary 9, 2023 See more

6. London drop off locations

Twitter user Sofia Mavili has shared details of donation drop off points across London. Items requested include heated blankets, duvet sets, baby clothes, women hygeine products, winter clothing essentials, coats, boots, socks and sleeping bags.

Collection points listed include:

South London - SE1 5TY

Hackney - E8 4FF

West london - TW4 5NP

Beyzade Restaurant, Southwest London - SW15 2SR

Cafe Joice, Stoke Newington - N16 OUL

Rosy Lea Cafe, Putney - SW15 2SP

The Highcross centre, Fountayne Road - N15 4QN

For more information reach out to @sofiamavili on Twitter (opens in new tab).

After the earthquakes yesterday in Turkey and Syria, so many people have been left without a safe place to stay, out in the cold in the middle of winter. We all have clothes/blankets//gloves/scarves that we don’t use! Donate them please! Here are some drop off points in london: pic.twitter.com/5xcRx49Xx5February 7, 2023 See more

ANYONE IN LONDON THAT WOULD LIKE TO DONATE ANYTHING BLANKETS OLD CLOTHES BABY CLOTHES DIAPERS FOOD ETC THERE WILL BE A LORRY GOING TO TURKEY FROM THIS ADRESS YOU CAN DROP IT OF TO THEM. TURKEY EARTHQUAKE pic.twitter.com/r5G0DDE0cWFebruary 6, 2023 See more

7. Wiltshire Turkish Community Centre

The Wiltshire Turkish Community Centre have now CEASED collecting clothing donations - but it's worth checking their Facebook page for updates and details on how to donate financial aid instead.

For more information visit Wiltshire Turkish Community Centre Facebook page (opens in new tab)

How to donate money to Turkey

The following charities are all actively working to provide aid and humanitarian assistance to civilians in Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes.

Visit their website for further details on how to donate and how your money helps.

