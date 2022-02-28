Where can I donate to Ukraine? Clothes, charity crisis appeals and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From cash and clothing donations to signing petitions and emailing your MP – as the conflict continues in the East, many want to know how they can help and donate to Ukraine.

Russia invading Ukraine has brought about devastating consequences for the country and it’s civilians. And as the conflict continues to escalate, the Ukranian people require help and support more than ever. Whilst many of us are not in a position to directly enforce Russian sanctions, we are able to lend a hand collectively – supporting charities and relief efforts, donating everyday essentials and putting pressure on officials to act fast.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has estimated around 368,000 residents have fled Ukraine seeking refuge from the war. They added as such, humanitarian needs are “multiplying and spreading by the hour”. We’ve listed important organisations that are working to provide aid to these refugees, in addition to soldiers, orphaned children and internally displaced Ukrainian nationals.

Where can I donate to Ukraine?

1. Red Cross – Ukraine

Working on the ground in Ukraine, the Red Cross are helping to distribute urgent aid and resources to those in need. They’re asking for donations to help carry out their work, especially as they say “at any moment the situation may get worse, the consequences of which may be unpredictable.”

Your donation will help in areas where medical services are limited and huminatarian aid is required. Donate via the official Ukranian Red Cross website. Similarly the British Red Cross have also launched a Ukraine Crisis Appeal with money going towards the same cause.

DONATE HERE

2. With Ukraine

“The Embassy of Ukraine in the UK set up a special fund to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of Russian war against Ukraine,” this website states. You can donate via card, Paypal or bank transfer via the official With Ukraine website.

DONATE HERE

3. Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU)

The nonprofit organisation helps funds medication and important supplies for army hospitals that are on the front line. The Revived Soldiers Ukraine website states they are “dedicated to providing aid to the people of Ukraine so that they may fulfill fundamental rights and freedoms such as right to life, right to appropriate and affordable medical care, freedom of belief and freedom for an adequate standard of living.”

DONATE HERE

4. Voices of Children

This charitable Voices of Children foundation provides immediate aid to families affected by the invasion. It then additionally works with children to recover from the psychological traumas of war. Part of this includes art therapy and mobile pyschologists.

DONATE HERE

5. United Help Ukraine United Help Ukraine is a charity that “provide medical aid and humanitarian relief” whilst also raising awareness of the current conflict. They also have a programme called Wounded Warrior which helps soldiers with rehabilitation post-war. DONATE HERE 6. Sunflower for Peace An independent Facebook fundraiser set up by Ukrainian national Katya Malakhova. Donations help to provide first-aid backpacks to doctors and paramedics working on the front line. “Each backpack has the ability to save up to 10 lives: Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, volunteers, and children,” the page states. “The backpack’s contents are specially designed to be used by highly skilled military combat groups – marines, special forces units and intelligence. These groups operate in areas without access to MedicalFacilities or Emergency Care. Therefore, it’s crucial that each combat group have a soldier capable of acting as a medic on the spot.” DONATE HERE 7. UNCHR Refugee Agency The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are working hard to provide shelter and safety to Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes. They’re asking for donations to their emergency appeal to help with this effort. DONATE HERE 8. British-Ukrainian Aid The British-Ukrainian Aid charity has launched a JustGiving appeal which works to support victims of the war like wounded soldiers, orphaned children and those internally displaced by the conflict. “More than 3,000 civilians have been killed, and up to 9,000 injured since the conflict began in February 2014. 1.5 million people have become internal migrants.” DONATE HERE 9. Razom Razom – which translates to ‘together’ in Ukrainian – are a non-profit organisation that supports Ukrainians in their quest for democracy and freedom. They’ve launched an emergency appeal in response to the Russian invasion, providing medical relief to soldiers and doctors on the front line. DONATE HERE 10. CERF – The UN’s emergency fund The UN crisis relief collective have launched a Ukraine Humanitarian Fund to help victims of the current war. “Contributions are collected into a single, unearmarked fund and managed locally under UN leadership,” the website states. “As crises evolve, funds are made directly and immediately available to a wide range of partner organisations at the front lines of response. This way, funding reaches the people most in need when they need it.” DONATE HERE

Where can I donate clothes to Ukraine?

White Eagle Club, London

The Polish government announced in the first week of war that over 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the border into Poland. And this is just the start with thousands more expected as the fight continues. The local Polish community have come together to donate essentials like clothing, shoes and hygeine products. But now Polish organisations like the White Eagle Club on Balham High Road in London are asking for donations that they will sort and ship over to refugees.

With conditions cold, they’re particularly asking for coats and thermal wear. Plus sleeping equipment and baby supplies like diapers and bottles.

The group are updating their Facebook page with further dates and details on donations. So be sure to check ahead before turning up. The centre’s official address is: 211 Balham High Rd, London SW17 7BQ.

Community Clothes Swap, York

The Acomb Parish Hall in York are also taking donations for Saturday 5 March. They’re asking for items like clothing, shoes, toiletries and baby equpiment to donate to Ukraine. Time and volunteers are also limited, so they’d appreciate you bagging pieces up into categories and labelling bin bags to make it easier.

Check out the official Communtiy Clothes Swap Facebook page for further details. Items they do not require include jewellery, underwear, swimwear, labelled school uniform. The donation venue’s address is: Acomb Parish Church Hall, 18A Front St, Acomb, York YO24 3BZ.

Foodstock, West Belfast

The Social Democratic and Laour Party leader for West Belfast, Paul Doherty is sharing details of a drop-off donation point in the area. Winter clothes, first aid supplies, toiletries, nappies and non-perishable food are items you can donate to Ukraine. These will be then sent on to help those in need.

Any donations can be dropped off at the same venue where the community poverty response programme Foodstock is based. The official address is: 150 Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BY.

How else can I help Ukraine?

Contact your MP

A quick email to your MP expressing support and further action takes just 5 minutes. You can find details of who your local MP is via the Write to Them website. A template email is available to copy and send if you’re unsure of what to say. The consensus is that it’s quantity not quality of email, so no need to overthink it.

Sign a Petition

There are a number of national and international petitions underway that will be debated by governments and leaders once a set number of signatures have been raised. Sign one or two, or all of the following:

(Parliament.uk) Pledge any necessary military support to defend Ukraine – sign here

(38 degrees) An open letter to Priti Patel: the UK must give safe passage to those fleeing war in Ukraine – sign here

(Change.org) Tell the UK govt: Help Ukrainian refugees! – sign here

(Open petition) Ask NATO to close the airspace over Ukraine – sign here

(Avaaz – worldwide) Stop this war – sign here

Get your information from reliable sources

In an era of social media and fake news, a lot of misinformation is spreading online about the invasion. Ukranian titles like The Kyiv Independent and The New Voice of Ukraine are two reliable news sources that are on the ground covering the conflict. They’re also asking for donations to continue their reporting. In addition to their appeals, consider following these Ukranian-based journalists for up-to-date information:

Join a local campaign group

There are a number of online community groups that have launched across the UK. Many are run by Ukranian nationals who want to educate people on the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And some have additionally organised rallies in cities like London and Sheffield for people to join and protest against the invasion. Suggested groups to follow include Ukraine Solidarity Campaign and Euromaidan London.

There’s also the global group UkraineNow which you can sign up to as a member for free. They are helping with all things food, medical, evacuation and getting cash to those in need on the ground. You can also sign up to host a Ukranian who has fled the country and is seeking shelter.

