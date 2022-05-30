We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

EasyJet passengers have been left in limbo at the airport after EasyJet cancelled more than 200 flights.

The low-cost airline, which operates flights at airports across the UK has come under fire from holidaymakers who have been left stranded at the airport unable to board their flights as they planned to jet away for the half-term holidays.

The news comes just two months after P&O Ferries cancelled all of its ferries, as we look at what is causing the chaos at airports…

Why did EasyJet cancel flights?

EasyJet has cancelled flights because of a number of issues including air traffic control restrictions, runway works and airport handling delays for axing the flights. Earlier this week the airline confirmed its plans to cancel 240 flights at airports across the UK over the next 10 days.

A software failure forced EasyJet to cancel around 200 flights at airports across the UK – due to an IT issue but EasyJet has since confirmed that the latest round of cancellations are unrelated to the IT issue, which is now resolved.

The low-cost airline will still be operating around 1,700 flights per day over the next week, it pledged.

Why are so many flights like EasyJet being cancelled?

EasyJet aren’t the only tour operator that has been forced to cancel flights this half-term, as TUI has also been forced to pull the plug on some of its flights due to a “combination of factors” causing operational disruption. Hundreds of TUI passengers received a text to say that their flight had been cancelled amid an eight hour wait at Manchester Airport terminal. Half-term holiday makers were met with a four-hour wait to get through check-in followed by security and then another four-hour delay ‘waiting for a pilot‘.

Speaking about one set of disruptions, a spokesperson for TUI said, “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to our customers on flight TOM2680 from Manchester and Kos, on Saturday 28th May who were delayed to a combination of factors causing significant operational disruption.

“Unfortunately, we felt the impact to customers holiday was too great and took the difficult decision to cancel the flight. We contacted affected customers as soon as we became aware of the change and all customers will receive a full refund within 14 days. We understand how disappointing and frustrating this is and we do apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What are my rights if EasyJet cancel my flight?

If EasyJet cancel your flight there are several options available to you, and these can be requested by logging on to your booking online or via the easyJet App:

Switch to another flight for free – You can search easyJet flights and make changes to your booking yourself via Manage Bookings. When making changes online, you can choose to change the departure or arrival airport to another one within the same country. Choose a voucher for the full value of your booking – The voucher is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and gives you the flexibility to book travel anywhere on our network when you’re ready to fly. You can request the voucher yourself via Manage Bookings. Request a refund – You can get a refund for the full value of your booking. Refunds will be paid to the account you made the booking with. We’re processing refund requests within 7 days, and they may take a few extra days to come through to your bank account. Once you’ve submitted an online refund request, you can track the status of your request online.

For any flights cancelled less than seven days before departure:

Airlines are obliged to inform passengers of their rights AND offer a place on an alternative flight – including other airlines – to fly as soon as possible.

provide a full refund for parts of the ticket not used.

Flights cancelled with less than two weeks’ notice:

Passengers may be entitled to additional compensation valued at £220 for journey’s less than 1,5000km [Glasgow to Amsterdam] and £350 for flights 1,500km to 3,500km [East Midlands to Marrakesh].

Extra compensation may be possible for:

Passengers who receive little or no notice about their cancelled flight – and ultimately arrive much later at their destination.

Additional help available for those facing delays

Passengers are also permitted to receive refreshments and accommodation as required from Airlines while awaiting a new flight – or reimburse reasonable costs at a later date. Meanwhile, travellers who are booked on affected package holidays booked through members of Abta have the right to alternative arrangements at no extra cost or a full refund without delay.

Can I get a full refund if my EasyJet flight is cancelled?

Yes you can get a full refund if your EasyJet flight is cancelled providing the flight is cancelled less than seven days before the scheduled departure. Passengers must be informed of their rights and offered to be put on an alternative flight – including other airlines – to fly as soon as possible, provide a full refund for parts of the ticket not used.

How do I know if my flight is cancelled? You can check to see if your flight is cancelled by entering your flight number, airport and departure date in the FlightAware or FlightStats app. Usually air carriers notify passengers directly about any flight cancellations.

Vist EasyJet to find out more about flights and cancellations

