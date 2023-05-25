TikTok mom's 'game changing' 1 minute hack for flying with toddlers - just in time for summer

One TikTok mom has shared the 'game changing' product she uses when traveling with her toddler.

Parents will know that there's a lot to thing about when traveling with young children, from finding the best travel cots to packing plenty of things to keep them entertained on long journeys. Plus, there's the financial element of family holidays to think about - from trying to save money on holiday to working out what travel insurance you need.

Which is why any tips and tricks that are going to make the process easier are gratefully received - and one TikTok mom has found a travel product that she says has been a 'game changer' on long flights with her toddler.

Kaleigh Gawn is a mum-of-one to her daughter Aurora, and often shares parenting hacks and things to do with kids with her 96.2K TikTok followers. In the viral video, Kaleigh filmed herself using a pump to blow up an inflatable travel footrest, which fit perfectly in the gap between her daughter's seat and the one in front, allowing her to lie down on the flight.

We've checked Amazon and found a similar product that takes just one minute to inflate. Plus, it's washable and tear resistant.

View JefDiee Inflatable Travel Foot Rest on Amazon - £26.99 (UK) | $29.99 (US)

In the video, Kaleigh says, "If you're flying with your toddler, then this one is for you. We purchased this blow-up pillow off of Amazon and it came with a pump and it fills the space between your seat as well as the tray table in front of you."

She added, "This allows your toddler to stretch out during nap time or just lounging, it was a game-changer," and in the caption Kaleigh calls her tip an "Ultimate toddler travel hack".

Kaleigh's follwers were impressed, with one writing under the video, "Yes!!!! Thanks mama!! 🥰", while another said, "18 hours in the air coming up , I’m getting it 😳". Others were quick to say they wanted them for themselves, with one writing, "Forget the toddler I'm getting one for me".

However, there's a catch, and others pointed out that some airlines won't allow the footrest to be used, because it could be an obstruction in the event of an emergency.

One user said, "Check your airline first to make sure they are allowed. Not all allow them," while another commented, "Hello from a flight attendant 👋🏼 although this is allowed, most airlines will tell you to place it at the window seat in the event of an emergency."

Inflatable foot rest manufacturer Flypal says, "Using the inflatable foot rest as a children’s air bed on airplanes is a gray area. We recommend you check with the airlines that you are planning to travel with to avoid any disappointment.

They add, "Most airlines have no problem with using inflatable foot rest at bulkhead seats," but also advise, "if you plan to use the large cushion, It is better to book the window seat or middle seat when you check in."

Meanwhile, another brand that sells inflatable kids beds, Flyaway, has listed the airlines that accept their product. These include:

Aeroflot

AirAsia

Air Canada

Air China

Air Mauritius

American Airlines

Cathay Pacific

China Airlines

Delta

EasyJet

Etihad Airlines

Iberia

Icelandair

JAL Japan Airlines

Jet2 .com

KLM

Malaysia Airlines

Norwegian Airlines

Singapore Airlines

TAP Portugal

Vietnam Airlines

Virgin Australia

WestJet

Meanwhile, British Airways, United and Qantas are among some of the airlines that don't allow these inflatable foot rests.

Looking for more family travel tips? Make sure you're clued in on this easy passport mistake made by single parents, and find out how you can sit on your flight together for free.

Video of the Week