Why have EE warned against giving primary school-aged children phones? This is everything parents need to know

Phone network provider EE have warned parents against giving primary school-aged children smartphones in their new guidance regarding screen time - this is why.

Whether children and teens should have smartphones is a huge topic of conversation among parents, schools and even the Government today. Specifically, the hot topic on everyone's lips is reducing kids' screentime as we talk about the pros and cons of giving kids their first smartphone - and now even network providers are sharing their fears.

EE, one of the UK's largest network providers, has just shared new guidance for parents, advising them not to buy smartphones for kids under the age of 11 as part of their effort to 'safeguard children in the digital world.'

Instead, they recommend giving primary-school-aged children phones with 'limited capability' that only allow them text and call people. This, they say, will keep them off of social media and protect them from the 'mental health impacts of excessive smartphone use.'

These impact are well documented. Experts have long warned parents that too much screen time can affect a child's development while a recent study found that half of teens admit they're addicted to social media. In addition, nomophobia (the fear of being away from your mobile phone) can have a knock-on effect on the whole family and create tension for everyone.

It's led EE to also recommend that parents turn on the parental control features of smartphones for kids under the age of 16, restricting their access to social media and inappropriate websites.

Speaking about the guidance, Mat Sears, corporate affairs director for EE, said, “While technology and connectivity have the power to transform lives, we recognise the growing complexity of smartphones can be challenging for parents and caregivers. They need support, which is why we are launching new guidelines on smartphone usage for under 11s, 11 to 13-year-olds, and 13 to 16-year-olds to help them make the best choices for their children through these formative years.”

The move is a surprising one, especially from such a huge phone provider. The Guardian has even reported that this guidance is thought to be the first time a UK mobile operator has offered such advice.

