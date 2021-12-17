We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If your child’s first phone is set to be among the pressies under the Christmas tree this year, you’re bound to have some questions about this milestone parenting moment.

After the big developmental milestones in childhood like weaning, learning to walk and talk, not to mention finally getting your child to sleep through the night, one of the biggest parenting hurdles has to be deciding when is the right time for your child’s first phone.

Parenting expert Anita Cleare, co-founder of the Positive Parenting Project and author of The Work/Parent Switch, a positive parenting guide for working parents, offers expert advice for parents who are considering buying their child their first mobile phone this Christmas.

From decoupling your handset from a monthly contract – allowing the flexibility of a SIM-only deal to accommodate your child's lifestyle – to choosing a plan with unlimited calls and texts so that you can keep in contact with your offspring at all times – the tips are designed to help calm the nerves of parents faced with dilemmas around their child's first phone.

Your child's first phone is a huge buying decision. With more youngsters than ever popping pricy mobile handsets on their Christmas wish lists, here are top tips to help you navigate the challenges that come with buying a child's first phone:

1. Consider offering your child’s first phone on a trial basis

This gives your child a chance to show they can be responsible. It also gives you a chance to work out how they are going to use it and what rules you might need to have in place around phone use. A SIM-only deal that is flexible and can be cancelled at any time is really useful for this.

2. Make sure you can contact them at all times

If the main reason you’re giving your child a phone is so they can get in touch with you in an emergency, make sure they have unlimited calls and texts so there is no danger of them running out of credit or racking up an unexpected bill. Knowing that they can always contact you provides safety and reassurance.

3. Find a plan that fits your family’s lifestyle

It’s hard to predict how children will use their phones if they’ve never had one before. Some children put it in their bag and hardly touch it while others are non-stop chatting – and sharing cat videos that burn through data. The way children use their phones can change almost overnight as they change schools or take up new activities, so don’t tie yourself into a long contract that won’t be suitable after a while or won’t adapt to a child’s changing needs.

4. Start off with a simple phone

Children lose things and drop things. Don’t set them up to fail (and yourself up for stress) by giving them the most expensive latest model. Start off with a hand-me-down or cheap second-hand phone. If they want to upgrade to something fancier, older kids could do jobs around the house to save up for it – a great way to help them learn the value of money.

Remember that children learn to be responsible through practice, so start them off with a simple phone and there will be fewer arguments over broken screens – and a lot less stress for you.

5. Prioritise value for money

When looking for a SIM, minimise the hassle by looking for a brand that is great value all year round rather than a too-good-to-be-true seasonal deal. Transparency is key and you want to be sure there are no hidden costs and no surprise bills.

"If the time is right for your child's first mobile phone, keep it safe and simple," advises parenting expert Anita Cleare. "Start them off with a cheap second-hand phone so there's no stress about expensive breakages. Choose an all-inclusive deal so you don't have to worry about unexpected bills and if the point of the phone is to be able to contact you in an emergency, make sure they have unlimited calls so there is no danger of them running out of minutes. You will want to put some rules in place around their phone use but be prepared to adapt the rules over time – the way your child uses their phone will change, so be flexible and keep the dialogue open."

And if you don’t feel your child is ready for a phone of their own, don’t fall for the line that ‘everyone else at school’ already has one. They probably don’t. And even if they do, that’s no reason to put such a powerful piece of kit in a child’s hands until you’re good and ready.

