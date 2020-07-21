Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

Strawberry picking is the ideal way to spend a day out with your family.
Red, juicy strawberries are best eaten as soon as they’ve been picked, and one of the easiest ways you can do this is to get them at your local fruit picking farm.
Strawberries are in season from late May through to September, but the strawberry picking season varies from farm to farm and depends on the weather, so check on the websites or call the numbers listed below before visiting.
Here’s our round up of the best farms across the country for strawberry picking.
The South of England
Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite. There is also a picnic area
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ
Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk
Contact: 01296 668175
McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB
Website: boxtedberries.com
Contact: 01206 272275
Hamels Park Farm and Pearce’s Farm Shop in Hertfordshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries
What else can I do here? Visit the cafe for refreshments and browse for a variety of locally-sourced foods in the farm shop.
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Hamels Park Farm, Hamels Mead, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, SG9 9ND
Website: pearcesfarmshop.com
Contact: 01920 821246
Shute Fruit Farm in Teignmouth
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries
What else can I do here? There is a farm stall that sells fresh fruit picked from the farm and various preserves
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Shute Farm, Newton Road, Bishopsteignton, Teignmouth, TQ14 9PN
website: shutefruit.co.uk
Contact: 01626 777570
Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Keirles Farm, Thurloxton, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH
Website: thurloxton.com/
Contact: 01823 413 413
Mitchell Fruit Garden in Newquay, Cornwall
Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Mitchell Fruit Garden, Mitchell, Newquay, Cornwall, TR8 5BZ
Website: mitchellfruitgarden.co.uk
Contact: 01872 510774
Trevathan Farm, in Port Isaac, Cornwall
Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries and gooseberries
What else can I do here? After a hard day’s fruit picking, you can take the kids to see the farm animals. There is also a farm shop and a tea room selling homemade cakes. You can also book to stay at the farm’s 4-star holiday cottages
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Trevathan Farm, St Endellion, Port Isaac, Cornwall, PL29 3TT
Website: trevathanfarm.com
Contact: 01208 880248
Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries
What else can I do here? The farm has a tea room and a farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Ansty PYO & Farm Shop, Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP3 5PX
Website: anstypyo.co.uk
Contact: 01747 829072
Grays Farm in Wokingham
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Grays Farm, Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN
Website: graysfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01189 785386
Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, apples and plums
What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a farm shop which sells fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables, pressed apple juice and cakes, and also a nursey selling plants and hanging baskets
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, HP16 0HH
Website: peterleymanorfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01494 863566
Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, blueberries, tayberries, sunberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Rogate Road, Petersfield, GU31 5AX
Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk
Contact: 01730 821626
Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Weybridge, Surrey, KT15 2BU
Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk
Contact: 01932 853 886
Strawberry picking in The Midlands
Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are still available to pick
What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP
Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01332 865709
Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries
What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. There is also a play barn and pizza oven for the kids to get involved with. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX
Website: whetstonepasturesfarm.com
Contact: 01162 774 627 or 07971 403823
Willows Farm in Lincolnshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, tayberries, plums and cherries
What else can I do here? You can buy locally-sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? A52, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB
Website: willowsfarm.co.uk
Contact: 07771 696001
Goachers Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, cherries, plums, apples and pears
What else can I do here? There’s a farm shop that sells a variety of fresh and frozen fruit, jams and locally-grown frozen vegetables
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Green Acres, Wood Lane, North Wheatley, Nr Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 9BG
Website: goforgoachers.co.uk
Contact: 01427 880341
Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, tayberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, cherries, plums and rhubarb
What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end, however there is a minimum spend of £2.
Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG
Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk
Contact: 01432 760271
Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, blackberries, tayberries, plums and rhubarb
What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop
How much? Entry is £2 to the pick-your-own field which is then redeemable against the produce you pick.
Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ
Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01902 735724
Strawberry picking in Scotland and the North of England
West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a butchers and deli at this farm. There’s also a fun bike trail for the kids
How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £3 per person, which is refunded once the fruit is weighed and priced up at the end
Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9AR
Website: craigies.co.uk
Contact: 01313 191048
The Balloon Tree in York
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blueberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, blackberries, plums and rhubarb
What else can I do here? The farm has a shop, a cafe with a landscaped garden and a play area for the children. There are also animals on the farm, which your kids can feed
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB
Website: theballoontree.co.uk
Contact: 01759 373023
Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick-your-own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages
How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £1 and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end. There is also a refundable deposit of £1, for every fruit-picking basket you use
Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB
Website: brocksbushes.co.uk
Contact: 01434 633100
Green Bank Farm in Lancashire
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, jostaberries and rhubarb
What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments in the snack bar
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS
Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk
Contact: 01524 733296
Claremount Farm in Wirral
Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Claremont Farm Limited, Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH63 4JB
Website: claremontfarm.co.uk
contact: 01513 341906
Strawberry picking in Wales
Hendrewennol Fruit Garden in Vale of Glamorgan
Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
What else can I do here? There is a shop, cafe, a play area for children and a maize maze. Events run throughout the summer, so check the website to find out what’s on now
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? Hendrewennol Fruit Garden, Bonvilston, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, CF5 6TS
Website: hendrewennol.com
Contact: 01446 781 670
Hooton’s Homegrown PYO site in Gwynedd
Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, blackcurrants and rhubarb
What else can I do here? There is also a stall selling Hooton’s Homegrown products
How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
Where? A5025 just one mile from Menai Bridge in the direction of Pentraeth, Gwynedd, LL59 5RR
Website: hootonshomegrown.co.uk
Contact: 01248 430322