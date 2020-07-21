Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strawberry picking is the ideal way to spend a day out with your family.

Red, juicy strawberries are best eaten as soon as they’ve been picked, and one of the easiest ways you can do this is to get them at your local fruit picking farm.

Strawberries are in season from late May through to September, but the strawberry picking season varies from farm to farm and depends on the weather, so check on the websites or call the numbers listed below before visiting.

Here’s our round up of the best farms across the country for strawberry picking.

The South of England







Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants

What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite. There is also a picnic area

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ

Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk

Contact: 01296 668175

McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants

What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB

Website: boxtedberries.com

Contact: 01206 272275

Hamels Park Farm and Pearce’s Farm Shop in Hertfordshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries

What else can I do here? Visit the cafe for refreshments and browse for a variety of locally-sourced foods in the farm shop.

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Hamels Park Farm, Hamels Mead, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, SG9 9ND

Website: pearcesfarmshop.com

Contact: 01920 821246

Shute Fruit Farm in Teignmouth

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries

What else can I do here? There is a farm stall that sells fresh fruit picked from the farm and various preserves

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Shute Farm, Newton Road, Bishopsteignton, Teignmouth, TQ14 9PN

website: shutefruit.co.uk

Contact: 01626 777570

Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Keirles Farm, Thurloxton, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH

Website: thurloxton.com/

Contact: 01823 413 413

Mitchell Fruit Garden in Newquay, Cornwall

Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Mitchell Fruit Garden, Mitchell, Newquay, Cornwall, TR8 5BZ

Website: mitchellfruitgarden.co.uk

Contact: 01872 510774

Trevathan Farm, in Port Isaac, Cornwall

Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries and gooseberries

What else can I do here? After a hard day’s fruit picking, you can take the kids to see the farm animals. There is also a farm shop and a tea room selling homemade cakes. You can also book to stay at the farm’s 4-star holiday cottages

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Trevathan Farm, St Endellion, Port Isaac, Cornwall, PL29 3TT

Website: trevathanfarm.com

Contact: 01208 880248

Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries

What else can I do here? The farm has a tea room and a farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Ansty PYO & Farm Shop, Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP3 5PX

Website: anstypyo.co.uk



Contact: 01747 829072

Grays Farm in Wokingham

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Grays Farm, Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN

Website: graysfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01189 785386

Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, apples and plums

What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a farm shop which sells fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables, pressed apple juice and cakes, and also a nursey selling plants and hanging baskets

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, HP16 0HH

Website: peterleymanorfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01494 863566

Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, blueberries, tayberries, sunberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Rogate Road, Petersfield, GU31 5AX

Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk

Contact: 01730 821626

Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Weybridge, Surrey, KT15 2BU

Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk

Contact: 01932 853 886

Strawberry picking in The Midlands







Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are still available to pick

What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP

Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01332 865709

Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries

What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. There is also a play barn and pizza oven for the kids to get involved with. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX

Website: whetstonepasturesfarm.com



Contact: 01162 774 627 or 07971 403823

Willows Farm in Lincolnshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, tayberries, plums and cherries

What else can I do here? You can buy locally-sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? A52, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB

Website: willowsfarm.co.uk

Contact: 07771 696001

Goachers Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, cherries, plums, apples and pears

What else can I do here? There’s a farm shop that sells a variety of fresh and frozen fruit, jams and locally-grown frozen vegetables

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Green Acres, Wood Lane, North Wheatley, Nr Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 9BG

Website: goforgoachers.co.uk

Contact: 01427 880341

Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, tayberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, cherries, plums and rhubarb

What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end, however there is a minimum spend of £2.

Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG

Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk

Contact: 01432 760271

Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, blackberries, tayberries, plums and rhubarb

What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop

How much? Entry is £2 to the pick-your-own field which is then redeemable against the produce you pick.

Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ

Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01902 735724

Strawberry picking in Scotland and the North of England







West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums

What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a butchers and deli at this farm. There’s also a fun bike trail for the kids

How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £3 per person, which is refunded once the fruit is weighed and priced up at the end

Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9AR

Website: craigies.co.uk

Contact: 01313 191048

The Balloon Tree in York

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blueberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, blackberries, plums and rhubarb

What else can I do here? The farm has a shop, a cafe with a landscaped garden and a play area for the children. There are also animals on the farm, which your kids can feed

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB

Website: theballoontree.co.uk

Contact: 01759 373023

Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums

What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick-your-own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages

How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £1 and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end. There is also a refundable deposit of £1, for every fruit-picking basket you use

Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB

Website: brocksbushes.co.uk

Contact: 01434 633100

Green Bank Farm in Lancashire

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, jostaberries and rhubarb

What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments in the snack bar

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS

Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk

Contact: 01524 733296

Claremount Farm in Wirral

Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Claremont Farm Limited, Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH63 4JB

Website: claremontfarm.co.uk

contact: 01513 341906

Strawberry picking in Wales







Hendrewennol Fruit Garden in Vale of Glamorgan

Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants

What else can I do here? There is a shop, cafe, a play area for children and a maize maze. Events run throughout the summer, so check the website to find out what’s on now

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? Hendrewennol Fruit Garden, Bonvilston, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, CF5 6TS

Website: hendrewennol.com

Contact: 01446 781 670

Hooton’s Homegrown PYO site in Gwynedd

Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, blackcurrants and rhubarb

What else can I do here? There is also a stall selling Hooton’s Homegrown products

How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end

Where? A5025 just one mile from Menai Bridge in the direction of Pentraeth, Gwynedd, LL59 5RR

Website: hootonshomegrown.co.uk

Contact: 01248 430322

