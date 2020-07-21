Trending:

Strawberry picking: our guide to the best places in the UK

    • Strawberry picking is the ideal way to spend a day out with your family.

    Red, juicy strawberries are best eaten as soon as they’ve been picked, and one of the easiest ways you can do this is to get them at your local fruit picking farm.

    Strawberries are in season from late May through to September, but the strawberry picking season varies from farm to farm and depends on the weather, so check on the websites or call the numbers listed below before visiting.

    Here’s our round up of the best farms across the country for strawberry picking.

    The South of England


    strawberry picking in the south

    Grove Farm in Leighton Buzzard

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
    What else can I do here? After you have picked your own fruit you can stock up on vegetables too. Fresh vegetables grown on the farm are available to buy from a stall onsite. There is also a picnic area
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Grove Farm PYO, Great Gap, Ivinghoe, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 9DZ
    Website: grovefarmpyo.co.uk

    Contact: 01296 668175

    McLauchlans of Boxted Berry farm in Essex

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants
    What else can I do here? You can buy both fresh and frozen fruit, dairy products and potatoes from the farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? 53 Straight Road, Boxted, Colchester, Essex, CO4 5RB
    Website: boxtedberries.com

    Contact: 01206 272275

    Hamels Park Farm and Pearce’s Farm Shop in Hertfordshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries
    What else can I do here? Visit the cafe for refreshments and browse for a variety of locally-sourced foods in the farm shop.
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Hamels Park Farm, Hamels Mead, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, SG9 9ND
    Website: pearcesfarmshop.com

    Contact: 01920 821246

    Shute Fruit Farm in Teignmouth

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries
    What else can I do here? There is a farm stall that sells fresh fruit picked from the farm and various preserves
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Shute Farm, Newton Road, Bishopsteignton, Teignmouth, TQ14 9PN
    website: shutefruit.co.uk

    Contact: 01626 777570

    Thurloxton Fruit Growers in Somerset

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Keirles Farm, Thurloxton, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 8RH
    Website: thurloxton.com/

    Contact: 01823 413 413

    Mitchell Fruit Garden in Newquay, Cornwall

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? This farm only offers fruit picking
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Mitchell Fruit Garden, Mitchell, Newquay, Cornwall, TR8 5BZ
    Website: mitchellfruitgarden.co.uk

    Contact: 01872 510774

    Trevathan Farm, in Port Isaac, Cornwall

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries and gooseberries
    What else can I do here? After a hard day’s fruit picking, you can take the kids to see the farm animals. There is also a farm shop and a tea room selling homemade cakes. You can also book to stay at the farm’s 4-star holiday cottages
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Trevathan Farm, St Endellion, Port Isaac, Cornwall, PL29 3TT
    Website: trevathanfarm.com

    Contact: 01208 880248

    Ansty Pick Your Own and Farm Shop in Wiltshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, loganberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and blackberries
    What else can I do here?     The farm has a tea room and a farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where?     Ansty PYO & Farm Shop, Ansty, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP3 5PX
    Website:     anstypyo.co.uk


    Contact:     01747 829072

    Grays Farm in Wokingham

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here?     There is a farm shop which sells fresh fruit picked from the farm
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Grays Farm, Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AN
    Website: graysfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01189 785386

    Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, apples and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a farm shop which sells fresh or frozen fruit and vegetables, pressed apple juice and cakes, and also a nursey selling plants and hanging baskets
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, HP16 0HH
    Website: peterleymanorfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01494 863566

    Durleighmarsh Farm Shop in Petersfield

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, blueberries, tayberries, sunberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a farm shop that sells a range of local produce including organic meat, fruit and vegetables from the farm
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Durleighmarsh Farm, Rogate Road, Petersfield, GU31 5AX
    Website: durleighmarshfarmshop.co.uk

    Contact: 01730 821626

    Crockford Bridge Farm Shop and Pick Your Own in Surrey

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? This farm has a farm shop, coffee shop, ice cream parlour and children’s play area
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? New Haw Road, Addlestone, Weybridge, Surrey, KT15 2BU
    Website: crockfordbridgefarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01932 853 886

    Strawberry picking in The Midlands


    strawberry picking in the midlands

    Scaddows Farm in Derbyshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants are still available to pick
    What else can I do here? This farm has a caravan site, so you could take your family on a mini fruit-picking break. There is also a cafe and a farm shop
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Scaddows Farm, Derby, Ticknall, Derbyshire, DE73 7JP
    Website: scaddowsfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01332 865709

    Whetstone Pastures Farm in Leicester

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries and blackberries
    What else can I do here? Relax in the farm’s tea room, which sells hot and cold drinks and light snacks. There is also a play barn and pizza oven for the kids to get involved with. The farm also runs various events across the summer so check out their website to find out what’s happening now
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Whetstone Gorse Lane, Whetstone, Leicester, LE8 6LX
    Website:     whetstonepasturesfarm.com


    Contact:     01162 774 627 or 07971 403823

    Willows Farm in Lincolnshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, tayberries, plums and cherries
    What else can I do here? You can buy locally-sourced products from the farm shop and stay overnight at the farm at their caravan site
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? A52, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Lincolnshire, PE24 5UB
    Website: willowsfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 07771 696001

    Goachers Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, cherries, plums, apples and pears
    What else can I do here? There’s a farm shop that sells a variety of fresh and frozen fruit, jams and locally-grown frozen vegetables
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Green Acres, Wood Lane, North Wheatley, Nr Retford, Nottinghamshire, DN22 9BG
    Website: goforgoachers.co.uk

    Contact: 01427 880341

    Court Farm and Leisure in Herefordshire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Apples, pears, blackberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, tayberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, cherries, plums and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? The farm has a tea shop, picnic area, farm shop, children’s play area and farm animals
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end, however there is a minimum spend of £2.
    Where? Court Farm and Leisure, Court Farm, Tillington, Herefordshire, HR4 8LG
    Website: courtfarmleisure.co.uk

    Contact: 01432 760271

    Essington Fruit Farm in Wolverhampton

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries, blackberries, tayberries, plums and rhubarb
    What else can I do? The farm has a restaurant, a butchers and a farm shop
    How much? Entry is £2 to the pick-your-own field which is then redeemable against the produce you pick.
    Where? Bognop Road, Essington, Wolverhampton, WV11 2AZ
    Website: essingtonfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01902 735724

    Strawberry picking in Scotland and the North of England


    strawberry picking in Scotland and the north

    West Cragie Farm Shop in Edinburgh

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a cafe, a butchers and deli at this farm. There’s also a fun bike trail for the kids
    How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £3 per person, which is refunded once the fruit is weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh, West Lothian, EH30 9AR
    Website: craigies.co.uk

    Contact: 01313 191048

    The Balloon Tree in York

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, blueberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, whitecurrants, blackberries, plums and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? The farm has a shop, a cafe with a landscaped garden and a play area for the children. There are also animals on the farm, which your kids can feed
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB
    Website: theballoontree.co.uk

    Contact: 01759 373023

    Brocksbushes Fruit Farm in Northumberland

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and plums
    What else can I do here? There is a farm shop which overlooks the pick-your-own area. The farm also has a licensed tea room which sells a selection of delicious food and beverages
    How much? Entry to the pick-your-own field is £1 and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end. There is also a refundable deposit of £1, for every fruit-picking basket you use
    Where? Brocksbushes Farm, Corbridge, Northumberland, NE43 7UB
    Website: brocksbushes.co.uk

    Contact: 01434 633100

    Green Bank Farm in Lancashire

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants, jostaberries and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? The farm sells light refreshments in the snack bar
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Over Kellet, Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 IBS
    Website: greenbankfarm.co.uk

    Contact: 01524 733296

    Claremount Farm in Wirral

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Raspberries, gooseberries, tayberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? The farm has a kitchen, which offers cookery lessons by professional chefs. There is also a farm shop and a large fishing pond
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Claremont Farm Limited, Old Clatterbridge Road, Bebington, Wirral, CH63 4JB
    Website: claremontfarm.co.uk

    contact: 01513 341906

     

    Strawberry picking in Wales


    strawberry picking in wales

    Hendrewennol Fruit Garden in Vale of Glamorgan

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants
    What else can I do here? There is a shop, cafe, a play area for children and a maize maze. Events run throughout the summer, so check the website to find out what’s on now
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? Hendrewennol Fruit Garden, Bonvilston, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, CF5 6TS
    Website: hendrewennol.com

    Contact: 01446 781 670

    Hooton’s Homegrown PYO site in Gwynedd

    Which other fruits can I pick here? Strawberries, blackcurrants and rhubarb
    What else can I do here? There is also a stall selling Hooton’s Homegrown products
    How much? Entry is free to the pick-your-own field and the fruit will be weighed and priced up at the end
    Where? A5025 just one mile from Menai Bridge in the direction of Pentraeth, Gwynedd, LL59 5RR
    Website: hootonshomegrown.co.uk

    Contact: 01248 430322

