I took my kids to Legoland Discovery Centre - and here's why I'd go back

Mum-of-two Charlotte visited the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham with her family. She shares her experiences of the indoor attraction, and offers her advice to families planning to visit.

One of the reasons Lego has stood the test of time, is that it's great for kids' development. And so it's not hard to see why attractions like Legoland Resort Windsor, including it's new Woodland Village, are popular choices for things to do with kids over the school holidays.

But is the Legoland Discovery Centre a good choice for keeping the kids entertained and, with a price tag of up to £108 for a family of four, is it worth the money? We asked a mum who visited the Birmingham centre with her husband and two daughters, Ella (nine) and Mara (six), to see what she thought of the experience.

What's the difference between Legoland and Legoland Discovery Centre?

Before you plan a visit to Legoland Discovery Centre, it's important to know that it's a very different experience to the Legoland Resort Windsor theme park. Unlike the theme park, which has more than 55 outdoor rides, Legoland Discovery Centre is an indoor experience that is aimed at children aged between three and 10. While it does have a couple of indoor rides, and a 4D cinema, the Discovery Centre is a two to three hour experience all about hands-on interaction with Lego exhibits and the creativity of making your own Lego builds at various points, rather than a high-octane, thrill-seeking full day out.

There are two centres in England - one in Birmingham, and another in Manchester. Legoland Discovery Centres are literally built for kids. They are front and centre right from the get-go. Even before you book, adults are advised that they must be accompanied by a child to enter. There are loads of interactive exhibits, as well as daily challenges for kids and adults to get involved in. Charlotte says: "When we visited, it was a boat building challenge. I also really liked that there were Lego puzzles for kids to play with while waiting for the lift, as well as fun images inside, which made it feel really immersive for the girls, and kept any 'I'm bored' comments at bay."

How much does Legoland Discovery Centre cost?

"We visited Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham on a Sunday in the school holidays. If we'd have paid full price it would have been £100 for me, my husband and our two girls aged six and nine (kids under two are free). Fortunately, we had two free tickets, which we won via Sky VIP. And, we took advantage of Merlin's summer offers - which means kids' tickets were half price - so it cost us £37.50, in total. We were there from 10.45am until about 1.45pm so it felt like really good value for money. I'm not sure I'd say the same if we paid full price, especially when this is a half-day experience at most. For £100, I'd want a whole day out."

Ultimately, prices depend on when you visit, and are more expensive during school holidays. For example, the price of a standard ticket at the Birmingham Discovery Centre on Friday 16 August starts from £25 per person, but on Friday 13 September, this drops to £18 per person.

You might also find yourself paying a little bit more per person depending on the time slot you choose. At the time of writing, for 16 August, entry for a family of four would cost £108 if you choose the 10am, 10.30, 11.15 or 11.30am time slots, but all other time slots are £100, so make sure you check carefully before you buy. Tickets are valid for your chosen day only, and you can't re-enter after you have left the attraction.

"If you choose to, you can also buy an activity pack for £5 when you enter and kids can collect stamps as they work their way round. We didn't partake, but I can see younger children really enjoying it," says Charlotte. This activity pack is on a lanyard that kids can wear around their neck, and it contains stickers, mini LEGO build activities, as well as tips to help make the most of your visit. It also includes a card which kids can use to collect stamps from around the attraction.

For super dedicated Lego fans, you can also attend LEGO creative workshops - for £5 (per person). This is a guided workshop, and you get to take home what you've built. What you can build in these sessions changes every month, but previous projects have included frogs, race cars and ice cream vans.

Got a Tesco Clubcard? You can also reduce the cost (or even bag a free trip) using your Clubcard vouchers.

Key attractions at Legoland Discovery Centre

There's a lot to keep families busy at Legoland Discovery Centre. It's an easy way to spend a morning or afternoon - and it's especially good for rainy days as it's all indoors. Key attractions include:

Miniland

"Miniland, features interactive Lego versions of local landmarks and real life attractions including the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Villa Park stadium, and even a Lego replica of Birmingham's Primark, which is the largest in the world. Miniland also changes from day to night, which is quite an impactful experience," says Charlotte. "Mara, my six year old particularly enjoyed the Miniland version of the NEC, which was depicting a music concert - there were interactive buttons which when pressed caused the different band members to play. We all had a go interaction with the Villa Park model which had a moveable pitch, but we found it a little bit harder than it looked, but still fun."

4D cinema

There's also a 4D cinema, showing four separate short films throughout the day and these are including in the price of your entry. Charlotte adds: "There's a board outside showing you which one is on next - each one lasts about 15 mins - my six year old was a bit nervous after a bad experience in a previous 4D cinema (at a different attraction), but after a minute or two she was cackling away during our viewing of the Lego City 4D Officer in Pursuit showing - especially at the hot dog man, and the hog dog shapes poking through the seats at us." The last showing is an hour before closing time on the day you visit.

The Kingdom Quest ride

There are a couple of rides for you and the kids to enjoy too. "The Kingdom Quest ride was loads of fun. You ride around in carriages and have to shoot at different targets. I loved how interactive it was, and we all ended up getting quite competitive about it." There's no set age limit or restriction, but children under 1.3m tall must be accompanied by an adult, and children must be able to walk unaided in order to ride. You won't be able to ride if you are pregnant, have broken bones, back or neck problems, a heart condition or high blood pressure.

Merlin's Apprentice ride

"We also really enjoyed the Merlin's Apprentice ride, where you sit in a carriage and have to pedal to make your carriage go further up in the air," explains Charlotte. Kids must be at least 90 centimetres tall to ride, and those under 120 centimetres tall need to be accompanied by an adult. However this may prove a bit of a challenge for some, says Charlotte. "I spotted a couple of families with three kids under 120 centimetres tall, who were having to queue twice so all of the children could have a go, which could be awkward for some, especially on a busy day." There are similar rules for this ride as for The Kingdom Quest as to who is not able to ride.

Soft play and build stations

There' are two soft play areas - the Lego City soft play area is suitable for kids aged five and over, while there is a Duplo farm play area for children under five. Charlotte explains how the girls really enjoyed the various opportunities to get their hands on some bricks and build. "We really enjoyed the LEGO Friends section, which had a big bucket of Lego pieces that we could use to build things that the girls could then put on display. The girls were really excited that other children might be able to see, and like, what they'd built. There are also plenty of LEGO tables dotted around and build stations where the kids could take seat and let their imaginations run wild."

When it comes to capturing some memories on camera, there's a photograph station as soon as you come in, where a staff member will take your family photo, which you can then buy if you want. But as Charlotte found, there are also lots of opportunities for impromptu pictures too: "We also bumped into a Lego character as we were walking round and the girls were excited to get their picture taken with her, but it was purely accidental, and I couldn't see anywhere that stated when the characters would be doing the rounds, so it could be hit and miss as to whether you manage to get a photo. Which is a shame."

As with most attractions, on the way out, you hit the gift shop where there is a good variety of things to buy at a range of price points. "The girls liked the pocket money key rings and build your own Lego figures (it's like a Lego Pick and Mix and there are a good selection of parts to choose from), but I did have to steer them away from the massive LEGO sets that were on sale for £100s."

What's are the facilities like at Legoland Discovery Centre?

Food and drink - "The attraction has a coffee shop that is sponsored by Costa so you can get a nice hot drink and snack when you get a bit peckish. I did spot some kids meal deals, which included a sandwich, crisps, cake or snack and a drink for between £5.50 and £6.50 (depending on your choice of drink). I also really liked that there were games on the cafe tables, which kept the girls entertained while we had a little sit down."



If you don't want to buy food there, or have special dietary requirements which the cafe may not accommodate, you can take your own food and drink instead. Alternatively, the attraction is located in Brindley Place, which is packed full of restaurants including family friendly eateries like Pizza Express and Zizzi's. But it can get busy, so it's best to book ahead if you can. You can see a full list of Brindley Place restaurants here.

Toilets and baby change - There's enough toilet facilities (the ladies has about six cubicles) and there is also disabled toilets and baby change facilities. Charlotte adds: "When we went there was no issue with long queues for the toilet. They were a little tired, but clean and well stocked in terms of toilet roll and soap.

Lockers and storage - There aren't any lockers or cloakroom facilities, although there are storage boxes you can use. But these aren't lockable, and items are left at your own risk.

Pram accessibility: You can easily get around the whole attraction with a pram if you need to, although there is a buggy park you can use. "There's a lift that takes you down from the entrance into the main part of the attraction. There are stairs, but it's about four floors, so I'd avoid doing those with kids if you can."

Autism or specific sensory needs - The attraction does offer a few quiet sessions over the course of the year, although they are infrequent. These sessions are held in the morning, and the centre music will be turned off and any televisions set to low volume. They also have a really great Sensory Story guide which can help prepare guests for what they will see and experience during their visit. The guide points out loads of helpful information, from what the entrance looks like and who they might encounter on the way in to where queues might crop up and even the colour of the chairs that are in the 4D cinema.

Cleanliness - In a post-COVID world, we're all more cautious about germs than ever before. "From a safety point of view, I did notice their were loads of hand sanitiser stations around, but a few of them were empty when we went, so it's definitely worth taking your own, as there are a lot of touch points," advises Charlotte.

Is Legoland Discovery Centre worth the money?

"This was the first time we'd visited Legoland Discovery Centre and I'd definitely say it's good value for money at the price we paid, and its great if you are looking for some indoor fun you can enjoy whatever the weather. Once you're in, you can stay for as long as you like, and you can go on the rides and visit the cinema as many times as you want.

"Also, my girls love Lego, so they were really excited about it and engaged from the get-go. It really is built for kids, and they loved seeing the LEGO versions of local landmarks, especially Edgbaston, that they've both been to in real life, and getting involved on the rides.

"It's also relatively nearby for us too, but if you are coming from further afield, you might want to stay overnight and pack in more activities, like the nearby Sea Life centre and Bull Ring shopping centre, and the Bear Grylls Adventure at Resorts World Arena." Those who visit the Legoland Discovery Centre in Birmingham have access to discounted rates at the nearby Hilton Garden Inn Hotel (which is also in Brindley Place). If you do stay for a longer period of time, Cadbury World is about a 20 minute drive or 50 minute train ride away, and Warwick Castle is about an hour away by both car and train.

"However, if we'd had to pay £100 for the four of us, I don't think we would have committed. We'd definitely go back again, because the girls enjoyed it so much, and they were really in their element, but I'll definitely keep my eyes peeled for any discounts and offers that we can take advantage of rather than paying full price."

Charlotte adds: "The one thing I'd wished I known was when some of the smaller activities were happening, like the opportunity to take a picture with a LEGO character, and apparently there was Lego Bingo at one point, which we completely missed."

Top tips to get the most out of your day

Definitely book in advance, especially during school holidays, but you can change the date up to 24 hours before your arrival time

Always look out for deals too - it's owned by Merlin, so keep your eyes peeled for cereal box vouchers and such like to reduce the cost, without reducing the fun

If you want to keep costs low, definitely take your own food and drink

Consider multi-attraction tickets - especially when the Sea Life Centre is practically next door

All tickets must be pre-booked in advance, you can't buy them on the day

Planning your trip to Legoland Discovery Centre

Opening times

Legoland Discovery Centre opens at 9.30am and closes at 5.30pm Monday to Saturday (and closes at 4.30pm on a Sunday), with the last entry two hours before closing time. However, out of peak times, like outside school holidays, the centre may run on reduced hours, so you'll likely only be able to pick an entry time earlier in the day. For kids who aren't school age, you can get a discounted adult and toddler ticket, and you may find there are extra activities tailored to toddlers on during off-peak times.

How busy was it? Charlotte told us, "With staggered entrance timings, our visit to the Legoland Discovery Centre was lively, but not too busy. When we arrived for our 10.45am time slot, there was no queue and we just walked straight in, which was great because the girls were so excited.

"It got busier by midday, but it didn't feel overwhelming and we managed to get on all the rides we wanted to and see everything we needed to see without any problems. When the short films are shown in the cinema, it definitely quieted down, and at one point we had the brick build section all to ourselves, which was lovely.

"If you're worried about crowds, then I definitely recommend getting one of the first entrance slots of the day, and consider going on a Sunday."

Getting there

This Legoland Discovery Centre is located right in the centre of Birmingham, with a few car parks really close by (you can see a list and the postcodes on the attraction's website). It's worth checking if there are any events planned at the arena for the day you plan to visit as spaces may be more limited.

"We parked at Q Park Brindley Place which was a five minute flat walk to the attraction - there's an amazing giant Lego giraffe outside so you can't miss the entrance, and it's well signposted from the nearby Sea Life centre. But I am also quite familiar with Birmingham, so if you're not, definitely consult Google Maps to avoid getting lost," says Charlotte. If you're travelling by train, it's about a 15-20 minute walk from Snow Hill station, roughly 20 minutes from New Street and about 25 mins from Birmingham Moor Street. For older kids, this is a relatively easy walk, but for younger kids, it's quite a long way for their little legs.

For more fun Lego news and facts, we share all you need to know about when Lego was invented, the valuable vintage Lego sets that could be worth serious cash, and this genius mum hack that makes clearing up Lego a breeze.