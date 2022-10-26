Mum reveals life-changing Halloween pumpkin carving hack for reducing mess and accident risk

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A crafty mother has taken to TikTok to share the 'genius' hack that could make your pumpkin carving this Halloween safer, faster, and less messy.

The spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means – it's time to prepare the Jack O'Laterns. Pumpkin carving is a big part of how we celebrate Halloween in the UK, with an estimated 17 million of the bold orange fruits being bought to decorate every year. It also makes for an eco-friendly November dish, with cooking the innards of the squash being a great way to reduce food waste and vary up your meal plan.

While the activity can be great fun, it's no secret that it comes with its headaches – especially when involving children. Sharp knives and little hands don't exactly go together, and amid all the excitement to carve that perfect pumpkin, accidents can easily happen. Fake blood we can handle on Halloween – but the real stuff, not so much.

A UK mother has now shared a fantastic trick for reducing the risk of injury while carving pumpkins, calling it the 'hack' that has become 'standard practice' in her life.

In the short video, which has been viewed over 5.5 million times, The Hands-On Family's child is shown using a kitchen whisker – instead of a knife and spoon – to remove the pulp of the pumpkin. The kid then takes star-shaped cookie cutters to create the eyes of the vegetable, and a bat-shaped cutter to make the mouth.

The mother also shows that you can use a hammer to help push the cutters through the pumpkin's skin if the baking utensils aren't strong enough.

Viewers were quick to share their reactions, with many gushing over the double whammy of hacks in such a short clip.

"Are you joking !!! omg!!! yessss thank you! finally no more scrapping the walls and my hands getting itchy and irritated!" one person wrote.

"The cookie cutters are genius! There was no way I was giving my littles a knife to carve," another said.

Not everyone was so keen on the idea, however.

"Nooo that takes away the fun and time of carving the pumpkin," one person wrote, while another said, "That just defeats the point of pumpkin carving."

Each to their own!

