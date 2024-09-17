Tooth sensitivity during pregnancy and after birth: 9 things dentists want you to know

Pregnancy affects your body in lots of different ways, a growing bump being the most obvious. You might also anticipate your breasts will get bigger, or that your tastebuds will change – but did you know that pregnancy might also affect your teeth?

If you’re experiencing tooth sensitivity in pregnancy it should be reassuring to learn that it’s both explainable and treatable. There are various factors that can affect your dental wellbeing when carrying a baby, compounding the fact that women are more likely to experience tooth sensitivity , especially between the ages of 30 (the average age to give birth in the UK) and 40. Conditions such as gum disease and decay can also be a factor.

“When you are pregnant, it is more important than ever to maintain healthy teeth and gums,” says Nyree Whitley, Chief Clinical Officer at mydentist . “Hormonal changes increase the chances that you’ll develop red or swollen gums – also known as pregnancy gingivitis and periodontitis (gum disease).”

For those with no existing dental issues, the NHS advises having a check-up every 12-24 months. However, Dr Smita Mehra , Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practices , encourages booking an appointment with your dentist as soon as you find out you’re pregnant – or even when you start trying. “If you’re thinking of getting pregnant, get your teeth checked and cleaned beforehand – that way if there’s any treatment needed you can get it done [before falling pregnant]. Failing that, get them checked and cleaned as soon as possible after getting pregnant, because the teeth can suffer. The hygienist will discuss how to look after your teeth during pregnancy.”

However, if you’re experiencing tooth sensitivity in pregnancy or any other pain in your mouth, arrange to see a dentist as soon as possible, urges Dr Smita – even if you had a check-up recently.

Dental care in pregnancy – 9 things dentists want you to know

1. Changing hormones play a key role

It’s no secret that your hormones go on a wild ride during pregnancy, and this can be one of the key causes of changes in your dental wellbeing. “During pregnancy, the hormonal fluctuations you experience can increase blood flow to your gums, which can cause them to be more sensitive,” shares Dr Nyree.

In particular, she adds, “increased levels of progesterone can cause blood vessel inflammation in gum tissues. This can cause red and swollen gums.”

2. Morning sickness can cause tooth sensitivity

Morning sickness affects around 80% of women during pregnancy, whether that’s feeling sick or actually vomiting. This can affect your teeth in one of two ways, says Dr Smita.

Feelings of nausea may make brushing your teeth twice a day difficult, as it may cause you to gag. “Over time, this poor oral hygiene can cause plaque and tartar build-up on your teeth, which in turn can lead to bleeding gums and gum disease,” says Dr Smita.

However, if your morning sickness causes you to physically be sick, this is when you might experience true tooth sensitivity. Why? “The acid in the vomit strips the teeth’s enamel, which exposes the dentine [the layer underneath enamel that contains nerve endings],” says Dr Smita.

3. Don’t brush immediately after being sick

For those who are physically sick during pregnancy, it’s natural to want to brush away the taste of vomit as quickly as possible.

However, Dr Smita warns that brushing straight away after vomiting may cause additional damage to the enamel. “The acid in the vomit softens your teeth, so then scrubbing them with a brush strips them even further.”

Instead, she advises rinsing your mouth with water and waiting a few minutes before brushing your teeth.

4. Consider making changes to your oral hygiene routine

Dr Smita stresses that it’s important to maintain the basics of good oral hygiene during pregnancy. That involves brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing once a day.

However, if you are experiencing any issues during your pregnancy, there are some changes you can make that may help.

For example, you may find it beneficial to switch from an electric to a manual toothbrush during pregnancy, especially if you are suffering from nausea. “An electric toothbrush can sometimes make you gag, so switching to a manual toothbrush can be a good way to manage your symptoms.”

You may also find a soft-bristled brush more suitable during pregnancy, which will reduce the risk of further erosion outlined above if your pregnancy is causing you to vomit.

5. Don’t confuse tooth sensitivity with gum disease

If you’re experiencing pain and discomfort in your mouth during pregnancy, it may actually be due to pregnancy gingivitis or periodontitis – both types of gum disease.

“In the majority of pregnant women, if you aren't vomiting or feeling nauseous [as outlined above], then what you’re actually experiencing is gum sensitivity,” says Dr Smita.

Signs of gum disease include pain and a swollen feeling, which some might mistake for tooth sensitivity. “You might think, ‘my teeth are sore’, but it might be your gums rather than your teeth,” says Dr Smita. “But because the gums are next to your teeth, you think it's your teeth.”

Additional signs of gum disease include bleeding when you brush. If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to see a dentist as soon as possible.

6. Maintain a healthy diet

Growing a baby increases the nutritional demands of your body (just one of the many reasons pregnancy can be so exhausting!), so it’s essential you eat and drink well in order to meet these.

For example, Dr Smita says: “Your baby’s teeth start to develop around three months into pregnancy, so you need calcium – found in dairy products such as milk, cheese and yoghurt – to help this development. Vitamins A, C and D are also essential.”

She adds: “The mother can also end up depleted, as the baby is taking all of these things from her – so a healthy, balanced diet plus essential vitamins and minerals is really important.”

As per the Eatwell Guide , a healthy diet should include sources of protein, high-fibre carbohydrates and dairy or dairy alternatives, with at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

7. Try to keep unhealthy cravings under control

Sweet treats are often top of the list that women report craving during pregnancy. Low energy levels can also cause us to reach for something sweet such as chocolate or a fizzy drink for an instant pick-me-up.

However, as Dr Nyree reminds us, “consuming too much sugar is the leading cause of tooth decay in adults.

“When we eat sugar, it interacts with the bacteria in plaque to produce acid, which can slowly dissolve the enamel on our teeth and create holes or cavities.”

Her advice? “Try to enjoy sugar in moderation and opt for unprocessed forms of sugar where possible, including during pregnancy.”

8. Prone to grinding? This might gets worse

Teeth grinding – known medically as bruxism – affects around 8-10% of the population , and can lead to a wearing down of the teeth, resulting in sensitivity.

Whilst it’s not directly triggered by pregnancy, if you’re one of the 8-10% of the population who suffers from grinding then you may find that this worsens, particularly if you have a stressful pregnancy.

According to The Bruxism Association , around 70% of teeth grinding occurs because of stress and anxiety. And, as with any major life change, preparing for the arrival of a baby can often trigger – or add to – mental tension in your day-to-day life, with pregnancy charity Tommy’s stating that one in five people experience anxiety in pregnancy.

If you notice an increase in teeth grinding during pregnancy, make an appointment to see a dentist who will be able to advise on the best course of action. “They will be able to advise you on options to alleviate grinding,” says Dr Nyree, adding: “In some instances, they may recommend you wear a mouthguard while you sleep.”

9. Take advantage of free dental care

Pregnant women in the UK are entitled to free NHS dental care (including check-ups and treatment) throughout their pregnancy and for 12 months after giving birth – something both our expert dentists urge women to make the most of.

To claim your free care, you simply need to have a valid maternity exemption certificate – one of various benefits you can claim on maternity leave or during pregnancy. If you haven’t got one of these, speak to your midwife, GP or health visitor, who will apply on your behalf.

Common myths about dental health in pregnancy dispelled

‘You lose a tooth for every baby’ Dr Smita puts this old wives’ tale down to a lack of dental care in times gone by. “Historically there was increased gum disease, so that [the myth] might have been a thing. But now, with better dental provision and people more aware of prioritising their dental health during pregnancy, it’s not an issue.”

‘The baby takes all your calcium’ “It’s a common myth that an unborn baby takes calcium from the mother’s teeth,” confirms Dr Nyree. The truth is that, whilst calcium is one of the essential nutrients needed to grow a healthy baby, it’s impossible for the growing foetus to ‘steal’ calcium from its mother’s teeth.

‘It’s not safe to have dental treatment during pregnancy’ It’s actually perfectly safe to visit your dentist and have dental treatments during pregnancy, with no risk to your baby. Just be sure to tell your dentist that you are pregnant. “Everything we use is safe,” confirms Dr Smita. “We use safe anaesthetics, we use safe materials, and the use of amalgam fillings [fillings containing mercury, a toxic metal] is rare” (in line with a government ban that will phase out their use by 2030). She adds: “We are also very happy to adjust the chair in accordance with your comfort” – something that is particularly important after 16 weeks, when NHS advice states that pregnant women should avoid lying on their back for more than a few minutes.

How I coped with tooth sensitivity in pregnancy

Mum of one Annalise Beech outlines how tooth sensitivity developed during her pregnancy – and the action she took to manage it.

“I suffered with morning sickness throughout my first trimester, and was physically vomiting at least once a day. It wasn’t long before I started to feel it in my teeth - I couldn’t even brush them without feeling pain.

“When I mentioned it to my midwife, she reminded me that pregnant women get free NHS dental check-ups. I called my dentist immediately but couldn’t get an appointment for almost four weeks, so one thing I would say to other pregnant women is to make an appointment as soon as you find out that you’re pregnant - that way, by the time it comes around, you’ll likely know if the pregnancy is affecting your dental health in any way.

“When I finally did see my dentist, he was really helpful. I had been brushing my teeth immediately after vomiting, but he told me to hold off and just rinse my mouth with water to start with. He also suggested I try a flavourless toothpaste, because I was finding that the taste of toothpaste and act of brushing my teeth was making me gag further.

“Thankfully the sensitivity did fade once my morning sickness passed, but I kept up with regular dentist appointments for the rest of my pregnancy, just in case I had any other issues. I figured I should make the most of it being free whilst I could!”

