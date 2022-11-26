Ring Doorbell Black Friday deal - save £54.99 and get a smart speaker thrown in with this bargain bundle

This Ring Doorbell Black Friday Deal has an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker thrown in for under £35 making it the ultimate bargain tech bundle.

Stepping up home security on a budget is a priority for many during the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis and this great offer allows you to secure your home and stay in control of your in-home entertainment too.

Whether you live alone and want to see who's at the door before answering it, or have a big family with people coming and going all the time. Now you can keep track of the goings on, from keeping track of deliveries when you're not home to seeing who scratched the car or turn off the lights when they've been left on, with this clever device bundle.

A perfect gift for a loved one or maybe you want to keep one item in the deal and gift the other to someone who can make use of it, either way, it's a win-win when it comes to the price point.

Ring Doorbell Black Friday Deal

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot bundle - WAS £89.98 , NOW £34.99, SAVE £54.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell (wired) - This smart doorbell will send real time notifications to your phone when someone rings or even appears in the field of view. Its built-in camera records in a crystal-clear Full HD 1080p video resolution, day and night.

It also comes with an integrated noise-cancelling mic and a speaker, so you can talk to your visitors wherever you are. Amazon Echo Dot (2018) - Charcoal With a new speaker and design, Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa that's perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information and more. You can also call almost anyone, and control compatible smart home devices with your voice.

Control multiple devices with a single voice command, like locking the doors and turning off the lights at night.

This package is perfect for saving 61% on the RRP.

The Ring Video Doorbell comes with a free 30 day trial of Ring's cloud storage feature. Once this trial has finished, you can also subscribe for further access to the Cloud storage with both monthly and annual fees.

This model requires hardwiring for power. The cables are hidden and you'll have non-stop coverage.

Meanwhile, Alexa has tens of thousands of skills and counting. Skills are like apps and help you do more, such as playing True or False, tracking your fitness with Fitbit or falling asleep to rain sounds. Alexa and Echo devices are built with multiple layers of privacy protection. For example, Echo Dot has a Microphone Off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Alternatively if you wanted to buy the items separately, you can still make great savings as the ring doorbell costs £34.99 (30% off) while the Echo Dot is £16.99 (58% discount) - but you might as well pick up the bundle as it's currently the same price as the doorbell alone.

