'My daughter - the Olympian!' Proud mum shares what it takes to raise a sports star

Joy when you watch them win, devastation when they lose, ferrying them back and forth to training and keeping them motivated… it takes hard work raising a child who's dedicated to sports.

Feats of extraordinary athleticism, strength and endurance, as well as giving us a sense of pride for our country. These are just a few things that make the Olympic Games amazing for us viewers. But what makes an Olympian? Being talented at their chosen sport is only one part of it, with the rest being about tenacity, self-belief and a great support system. We speak to one mum who’ll be sitting in the stands in Paris, watching her daughter going for gold.

Lesley Reid, 62, lives in Royston, Hertfordshire, and is mum to Emma, 29, who’s competing in judo at the Olympics.

Having done judo myself from a young age, I knew when my daughter Emma was five that she would love it like I did. I found a nice, family-run club around the corner from us and signed her up for classes. Before long I was helping out with the coaching.

It was wonderful to have a shared passion and by the time she was eight, she was coming with me to the club I went to. And though she was certainly talented, she was never the ‘one-to-watch’ or the front runner in competitions and I don’t think any of us pegged her for an Olympian. While we were encouraging, I never pushed her into judo and made it clear that she didn’t have to do anything she didn’t enjoy.

But she was so dedicated. She didn’t let anything stop her from taking part in competitions and she believed in herself, telling me she knew she could get better and wanted to train more to improve.

As she reached her teens she outgrew the local clubs and so every Wednesday my husband, Iain, would drive her 50 miles to classes at the Redbridge Judo Club. Alongside training, there were competitions and camps to take her to, but it never felt like a chore. We always said it wasn’t sacrifice but commitment - of which Emma had in bucketloads.

At 19, instead of missing out on a family holiday at Christmas to visit her older sister in Australia, she flew out after she had competed in national championships. Just after New Year though, she had to fly back and drive straight to Sheffield from the airport with her dad for a training camp. But she never complained, just grabbed snatches of sleep where she could and got on with it. It all felt worth it when she was doing as well as she was! Other parents would often remark that Emma was really good, and Iain and I felt incredibly proud.

Emma’s whole life wasn’t just judo - she’d been studying events management at Coventry University, graduating with first class honours. It was only after that she decided to dedicate as much time as possible to the sport. Only, all the extra training was expensive and it all had to be self-funded (with a little help from me and Iain!). She threw herself into all the competitions, even travelling to Japan, and the pride I felt when she won a few medals - which saw her getting some funding in December 2019 and an amazing coach in Jamie Johnson - was unbelievable. All her hard work and dedication had paid off.

The medal that really mattered was the bronze she won at the World Judo Championships in May. Before she competed we knew that it would be the deciding factor for her qualifying for the Olympics – though it wasn’t a sure thing until she’d been officially selected. But, of course, she was picked by Team GB to represent them.

It’s so amazing remembering my little five-year-old girl at a small club, who then self-funded her way to gold medals, and is now representing Great Britain at the Olympics. She learns from her losses and is boosted by her wins, and I can’t wait to watch her compete in Paris. My daughter the Olympian!

'Mum's support is everything'

Emma Reid, 29, says: "Mum’s support means everything to me. From introducing me to judo when I was five to helping me financially when I was self-funded, she’s been with me every step of the way.

"When I was finally selected for Team GB, it wasn’t just amazing for me but also for her. Once I touch down in the Olympic village in Paris it will all start to feel more real. I’m going to do my very best for Team GB, for me, but most importantly, Mum."

For more information about judo clubs across the UK, visit britishjudo.org.uk

Other women to watch at the Olympics

Katy Marchant, Cycling - This will be Katy's third Olympics. She won a bronze medal in 2016 in Rio and then earned her first European gold earlier this year in the 500m time trial – the first British woman to take the title.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Synchronised diving - After heading to the Tokyo games in 2020 at just 16, the daughter of First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix is set to compete this summer. A huge display of bravery after she nearly quit in 2022 after developing a fear of diving.

