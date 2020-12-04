We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While many events have been cancelled this year, Christmas Jumper Day 2020 is one that is thankfully still going ahead.

Coronavirus has seen many annual events like festivals, parades and even upcoming Christmas markets cancelled or postponed for safety reasons to protect the public in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Luckily, because Christmas Jumper Day can be celebrated at home, or socially distanced in schools and offices, the fun festive day is still going ahead this year.

It’s a great way for everyone to get involved, so why not take a look at our Christmas jumpers for kids and Christmas jumpers for adults round up? There’s something for everyone on this list!

Christmas Jumper Day is an annual event run by Save The Children. The charity uses the yearly fundraising day to help children build a better future around the world.

Here’s when to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day, how to get involved and more about the annual knitwear jamboree.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2020?

Christmas Jumper Day 2020 will be held on Friday 11 December 2020.

Whether you’ll be at home, at school or in work on the day, try to get your family, office or school involved in the charitable event by all doing something fun yet simple to raise money for a good cause.

“Your £2 donation could change a child’s life,” says Save The Children. “It could help them grow up healthy and safe, and get an education, so they can grow up to be who they want to be. Thank you.”

Use the day as an excuse to buy a great new Christmas jumper or re-wear an old one. You can even upcycle an old jumper into a Christmas jumper. A fun family activity in the build up to the day and then debut it on Friday 11 December.

Looking for more Christmas Jumper themed activities to do at home? Why not make our fun Christmas jumper cupcakes!

Last year over 4 million people said they’d wear a silly sweater for the occasion. This year, Save The Children are hoping that Christmas Jumper Day 2020 will be even bigger!

How to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2020?

It’s easy to take part in Christmas Jumper Day. You can register your school or office to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2020 here. Lots of people are expected to take part in the event this year, including celebrities.

All you have to do to take part is donate £2 and wear a Christmas jumper on Friday 11 December. Plus, if you can, get as many people you know as possible to do the same. There are tons of celebrities taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2020 too. Familiar faces includes Holly Willoughby, Peter Andre and Nicola Adams.

Talking about taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2020, Holly Willoughby said, “Christmas is the most magical time for us at home, and we make it a yearly tradition to get cosy in our jumpers and open our presents. This year, I am thrilled to be back supporting Save the Children to raise funds for those children who are in need.

“I would encourage everyone to get involved and rock their own festive knit this Christmas Jumper Day.”

Peter Andre added, “My Christmas jumpers are always over the top, I love lights, tinsel and plenty of colour when it comes to my festive knit.

“The kids are such a big part of Christmas and I’m so lucky that I get to spend it with them. I hope everyone can get involved with Christmas Jumper Day this year and donate £2 to Save the Children.”

How to pay in your Christmas Jumper Day fundraising money

There’s a variety of ways you can donate to Save The Children this Christmas Jumper Day. But however you choose, it’s so important to include your unique Christmas Jumper Day reference number, which can be found on the letter in your pack (starting with CJD19).

You can donate online using this donation link, where you can specify how much you’re donating, if you’re adding GiftAid, and any other personal details.

Or you can pay in at your bank, by taking the GIRO slip included with your fundraising packs to your bank or any NatWest branch (not the Post Office) and use it to pay in your donations.

To pay by phone, call +44 (0)20 7012 6400 where the Supporter Care team can take your card payment. Or, to pay directly from your bank, email Save The Children to request bank details.

Save The Children request that you pay in money by Sunday 17 January 2021.

When can I wear my Christmas jumper?

Now it’s December, there’s no reason why you can’t wear your jumper whenever you want to spread festive cheer! But Christmas Jumper Day is a very important charity event for Save the Children, and you might want to save it for when you, family, friends or colleagues can all get involved together.

This year, it’s Friday 11 December 2020, so why not hang on until then and make a donation to help the charity? Your donations will make a difference, and here are just some of the work Save The Children is doing: