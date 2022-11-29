12 sweet and savoury recipes where walnuts are the star this Christmas

Walnuts have long been a tasty symbol of the festive period and as an inexpensive and essential ingredient in traditional Christmas food they are more versatile than you might think - and super simple to use.

That’s why California Walnuts invites you to be bold in the kitchen this Christmas. With their fabulous festive menu you’ll have Christmas Cracked, and the whole family asking for seconds of delicious walnut-enhanced breakfasts, mains, starters, cakes and warming winter puddings.

Did you know that when you pick up a pack of walnuts that says ‘produced in the USA’, they will have been lovingly grown and harvested in the California sunshine giving a beautifully light colour to the nuts? California Walnuts’ mild and creamy flavour, and signature crunch makes them the star ingredient for any menu this Christmas, adding a sprinkle of magic to savoury dishes, or adorning a cake like golden jewels.

Walnut nut loaf (Image credit: California Walnuts)

An asset for any home cook, they bring taste and texture to your food, and as an added bonus, California Walnuts are a nutrition powerhouse*. Walnuts are the only tree nut to contain a rich source of the plant-based omega-3, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), 2.7g/ 30g. Just one handful offers 4.4g of protein and 1.4g of fibre. So when you choose to cook with California Walnuts you'll really boost your food's flavour profile as well as your family's health. Walnuts are a staple, for not only Christmas but for the whole year-round – to enjoy them at their best make sure to store them in the fridge or freezer.

Walnut and sprout stirfry (Image credit: California Walnuts)

California Walnuts are encouraging everyone to get the best out of these wonderfully versatile nuts, with a series of simple Christmas recipes for you to sink your teeth into.

If you are looking for some creative savoury dishes with a twist, then check out these ideas using California Walnuts:

California Walnuts the perfect pairing for puddings too, but if you’re looking for some show stopping recipes that will really impress family and friends then see these deliciously delightful desserts:

Walnut apple cookies (Image credit: California Walnuts)

With any of these #ChristmasCracked recipes you’ll be sure to have a cracking Christmas.

* As part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Walnuts are packed with plant-based Omega-3 ALA, thiamin (vitamin B1),vitamin B6, folate, vitamin E , phosphorus, magnesium, copper, manganese and biotin, and are a source of fibre, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) , potassium, iron and zinc.