I tested the COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry, 10L Grandzone & Dual Zone and it rocks my roast-chicken-loving world

In today’s fast-paced world, family mealtime can sometimes feel like a hassle, with busy schedules making it hard to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals. This is where air fryers have become a game-changer. Air fryers are a versatile and healthier option to cook food quickly without sacrificing flavour.

They use rapid air technology to crisp food with little to no oil, making them perfect for families who want tasty, healthier meals without all the mess and time. And with larger capacity air fryers now on the market, even bigger families can benefit from quick and efficient cooking.

And air fryers can do so much more than cook a splendid batch of ‘crisp on the outside, soft on the inside’ potato wedges (which the Lakeland Digital Crisp has down to a tee) - they can reheat leftovers, cook from frozen, toast bagels, even bake cupcakes.

One such air fryer that I’ve been using is the COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry, 10L Grandzone & Dual Zone, and after several weeks of testing, I feel well-equipped to share an honest review highlighting both its strengths and weaknesses.

Price & availability

At the time of writing the COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry retails for approximately £289.99 and is available on various online platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, and the official COSORI website. Prices may vary based on sales or promotions, so it’s worth checking multiple sources for the best deal.

Good value for money? Well, I think so yes. The sleek design and look of the machine, despite being bigger than expected, at 51.7cm wide and 31.2 cm deep, ticked a lot of boxes for me visually. It was simple to set up and was really easy to navigate, particularly down to the touchscreen digital display and handy leaflet on cooking times. Everything I cooked came out wonderfully with no burnt fish finger in sight.

(Image credit: Stephanie Lowe)

Design & features

Capacity: 10L (x2 5.L) | Dimensions: 33.3H x 31.2D x 51.7cmW | Wattage: 2800W | Colour: Black | Functions: Air Fry, roast, bake, reheat, grill | Style: Basket | Max temp: 240 degrees Celcius | Dishwasher safe parts: yes

The COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry is pretty big, I can't, so counter space is a must. One of the first things you’ll notice about the COSORI TwinFry is its sleek, modern design. The appliance is available in a sophisticated black and silver finish that fits seamlessly into any kitchen décor. Here are some of its standout features:

10L Capacity : This generous capacity is ideal for large families or meal prepping, allowing you to cook multiple servings at once.

: This generous capacity is ideal for large families or meal prepping, allowing you to cook multiple servings at once. Dual Zone Technology : The TwinFry features two independent cooking zones, enabling you to prepare different dishes simultaneously. Each zone can be set to different temperatures and cooking times, which is a game-changer for busy cooks.

: The TwinFry features two independent cooking zones, enabling you to prepare different dishes simultaneously. Each zone can be set to different temperatures and cooking times, which is a game-changer for busy cooks. Dual Blaze Technology : This feature enhances heating efficiency and ensures even cooking, delivering perfectly crispy results every time.

: This feature enhances heating efficiency and ensures even cooking, delivering perfectly crispy results every time. Smart Controls : The air fryer is equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen interface, making it easy to select cooking modes, set timers, and adjust temperatures.

: The air fryer is equipped with a user-friendly touchscreen interface, making it easy to select cooking modes, set timers, and adjust temperatures. Recipe App Integration: COSORI’s app provides a plethora of recipes tailored for the TwinFry, allowing you to explore new culinary adventures right from your smartphone.

(Image credit: Stephanie Lowe)

Cooking capabilities

Chicken Wings : Crispy and juicy, just like fried but without the guilt.

: Crispy and juicy, just like fried but without the guilt. French Fries : Perfectly golden and crispy, a family favourite.

: Perfectly golden and crispy, a family favourite. Vegetables : Roast or air fry your favourite veggies for a delicious, healthy side.

: Roast or air fry your favourite veggies for a delicious, healthy side. Fish : Achieve a flaky, moist interior with a crispy exterior.

: Achieve a flaky, moist interior with a crispy exterior. Baked Goods : From cookies to muffins, the TwinFry can handle various baking tasks.

: From cookies to muffins, the TwinFry can handle various baking tasks. Reheating Leftovers: Revitalize last night's dinner without making it soggy.

Performance

Whilst cooking, both the time and temperature flash at the top of the machine on a digital display panel, alternating between the two. The time counts down in seconds so you can keep a close eye on cooking - especially if you want to stop halfway through cooking to check on or shake the food. But then you can also rely on the wi-fi smart angle to keep an eye on it - great for when my kid needed me in the living room.

Having tested the COSORI TwinFry extensively, I can confidently say that it delivers on its promises. The dual zone technology allows you to prepare meals in record time. For instance, I cooked chicken wings in one basket while air frying sweet potato fries in the other. Both came out perfectly cooked, with the wings being delightfully crispy and the fries just the right amount of tender.

The dual blaze technology plays a crucial role in ensuring even cooking, eliminating the common issue of hot spots found in some air fryers. Moreover, the preheat feature is a handy addition, allowing the appliance to reach the desired temperature before cooking begins, which further enhances cooking efficiency.

(Image credit: Stephanie Lowe)

From potato wedges to chicken nuggets, from cupcakes to cookies, this machine has delivered the goodies. One of my favourite things about the Cosori air fryer is the auto-off function, which means that as soon as the timer is up, the machine beeps several times and then switches itself off. Not only does it make this appliance even more energy efficient, but it also means your food won’t continue cooking or dry out while you're dealing with the usual family dinner juggles. A simple, yet effective function.

How we tested

Skin on potatoes, tossed in a tablespoon of oil, and cooked on the ‘Fresh Fries’ pre-set function.

Cooked frozen chips, fish fingers, and mini pizzas using the air fryer guide book, which accompanies this machine

Homemade chicken goujons and breaded fish cooked using the manual function where you can set the temperature and cooking time yourself

A trio of cupcakes or chocolate chip cookies baked on the ‘Baked Goods’ pre-set function; great if you want to bake only a few cupcakes or cookies at a time, not so good for bulk baking

Roasting vegetables such as peppers, garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli and more

Reheating leftovers like nuggets, pizza, and bubble and squeak from roast dinner scraps - using the manual setting to adjust the temperature and time accordingly

Things you wouldn’t find on the box

Before purchasing the COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry, here are some practical insights that might not be evident on the box:

Cleaning: The removable baskets and trays are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. However, the larger size may require some rearranging in the dishwasher.

Power Consumption: It operates at 1800W, which may impact energy costs if used frequently.

Caution with Cooking Times: Some users have noted that the recommended cooking times in the recipe app can sometimes be a bit off, so it’s best to monitor your food closely during the first few uses.

Who is it best for?

The range of pre-set functions on this model makes it a great choice for family cooking - particularly for smaller families, or those with younger kids who don’t eat someone out of the house and home.

Large Families : Its 10L capacity makes it perfect for feeding multiple people.

: Its 10L capacity makes it perfect for feeding multiple people. Busy Individuals : The dual-zone feature allows you to prepare two different dishes simultaneously, saving time in meal preparation.

: The dual-zone feature allows you to prepare two different dishes simultaneously, saving time in meal preparation. Health-Conscious Cooks : If you enjoy fried foods but want a healthier option, this air fryer is a fantastic choice.

: If you enjoy fried foods but want a healthier option, this air fryer is a fantastic choice. Culinary Explorers: With the app providing endless recipes, it’s perfect for those looking to try new dishes and techniques.

In summary, the COSORI Smart Air Fryer TwinFry is a robust and versatile appliance that can significantly enhance your cooking experience. Its dual zones, large capacity, and advanced technology make it a worthy investment for families looking to prepare healthier meals without sacrificing flavor. While it may require some initial learning, the benefits it offers far outweigh any drawbacks. Whether you're frying, baking, or reheating, the TwinFry is ready to make your cooking more efficient and enjoyable.

