Asda, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and Co-op have urgently recalled some food over fears of salmonella.

Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Co-op are urging customers who have bought certain seafood items to return them after reports of salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has named 12 seafood products sold to customers that could be contaminated with salmonella, and has issued an urgent product recall warning after fears they could make people seriously ill.

It comes after Lidl urgently recalls products over salmonella contamination fears.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Product recall items include chilled and frozen mussels, cockles, and seafood selections. Therefore the following products are affected and anyone who has these in their fridge or freezer should not eat them but instead return them to the store for a full refund.

Sainsbury’s

Mussels (chilled), 150g, all best before date

Cockles (chilled), 90g, all best before date

Seafood selection (chilled), 200g, all best before dates

Cooked cockles (frozen), 200g, all best before dates

Cooked mussels (frozen), 300g, all best before dates

Seafood selection (frozen), 300g, all best before dates

Asda

Seafood selection with mussels, seafood bites, and king prawns (chilled), 240g, best before dates: January 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

Cooked mussels (chilled), 150g, best before dates: January 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28

Waitrose

Essential frozen seafood selection, with king prawns, mussels, and squid rings (frozen), 250g, all best before dates up to and including the end of January 2022

Essential cooked seafood selection with mussels, king prawns, and squid (chilled), 200g, all best before dates from December 20 (2020) to January 20 (2021)

Co-op

Cooked Mussels (chilled), 140g, all best before dates

Cooked seafood selection (frozen), 300g, all best before dates

The FSA told consumers, “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

And stores have issued their own product recall notices. Sainsbury’s said in a notice to customers, ‘It has been brought to our attention that pack of by Sainsbury’s chilled and frozen cockles, mussels and seafood selection may be contaminated with salmonella.

‘We are asking customers who have purchased any of these products not to eat them and to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries and other essentials.’

Meanwhile, Asda told its customers, ‘As a precautionary measure, we are recalling the above products and date codes. due to the possibility of salmonella. Salmonella has been detected in the manufacturing environment of our supplier, no products have tested positive but as a safety measure we have taken the decision to notify consumers.’

Customers can return items to their nearest Asda store for a refund and do not need a receipt, or call 0800 952 0101 for any queries.

Co-op said customers should return the item to their nearest store for a refund or contact them if they are self-isolating or shielding on 0800 0686 727 or email customer.careline@coop.co.uk. Waitrose has told customers they can return the items to stores for a refund or contact its customer care team on 0800 188 884.

Anyone unable to go to a store, such as people who are vulnerable, shielding, or self-isolating should contact Sainsbury’s, either online or on 0800 636262.