Quick! Tesco's FREE carrots for Rudolph are back while stocks last

Get your little ones to your nearest Tesco store from Wednesday 20th December to bag yourself a free carrot for Rudolph.

So you’ve chosen from the best mince pies to leave for Santa on Christmas Eve, but what about the trusty companions? For the fifth year in a row, Tesco customers can collect a free carrot from the ‘carrots for Rudolph’ stand at the entrance of all large Tesco format stores, right up until Christmas Eve.

Tesco has run its free carrots for Rudolph stands during Christmas since 2019. The stands are in 829 stores across the UK. The carrots are free and available while stocks last.

Announcing the fifth-year comeback earlier this week, Tesco released the following statement; ‘Ho ho ho! With just a week to go until the big day, Rudolph and his reindeer friends will be busy over at Santa HQ, getting ready to pull the all-important magic sleigh full of presents.'

(Image credit: Tesco)

'With Father Christmas and his trusty reindeer set to travel over 41 million miles*, delivering gifts to over 1.9 billion children**, Tesco is helping families across the UK ensure the likes of Dasher, Donner, and Dancer remain fuelled to the finish on their epic journey, with the return of its free ‘carrots for Rudolph’ stands in store from Wednesday 20th December.’

Tesco isn't the only supermarket to jump on the free carrots for Santa's reindeer bandwagon, Morrisons will also be making carrots free to customers in 496 branches allowing customers to choose from a selection of wonky carrots, helping to reduce farmers' food waste this year.

And for those of you wondering whether McDonald's will be providing free 'Reindeer Treats' this year like in previous years, the answer is sadly not as the fast food chain has opted to put a 79p price tag on each bag of mini carrots for Santa's helpers.

And if Rudolph and the gang are sick of carrots by the time they come visit your house on Christmas Eve, there are always plenty of ways you can use up those Christmas leftovers including honey-glazed carrots for Christmas dinner, carrot and parsnip soup for Boxing Day, or simply grate and bake in a carrot cake.