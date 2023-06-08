Bill's to celebrate Father's Day with free treats for dads

British restaurant chain Bill's is celebrating Father's Day with a very special offer this year, much to the excitement of foodies across the nation.

If you're on the hunt for inspiration for Father's Day gifts, look no further than your local Bill's.

The British restaurant and bar chain is celebrating the annual occasion on Sunday, June 18th by treating dads, granddads, step-dads, or any paternal figure in your life, to a very special offer.

After being seated at the table, fathers will be invited to roll dice to receive a prize of either a complimentary starter or dessert of their choosing from the iconic eatery's delicious menu. There's also the chance of winning a 330ml bottle of Peroni beer - the perfect refreshment for a summer's weekend. The best part is: there's no chance of coming away empty-handed - meaning every dad is literally a winner.

Dads who land their dice on the starter prize can choose from a wide range of appetizing small plates, including fried halloumi cheese drizzled with chilli honey & nigella seeds, chicken & sesame dumplings with Bill’s spicy chutney, and crispy calamari served with either roast garlic & basil aioli or tomato sauce and more.

If the dice awards them a dessert, they will able to choose from one of the following: the famous Bill’s flowerpot (a delectable cheesecake), mini cinnamon doughnuts drizzled with cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce & dulce de leche, or the triple chocolate brownie topped with warm chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream & a chocolate flake.

To avoid disappointment, booking a reservation through the Bill's website is advised.

The popular restaurant chain, which was founded in 2001 by a former East Sussex grocer named Bill Collison, is no stranger to spoiling its customers. Last Easter, the company ran a 'Kids Eat Free at Bills' offer, which was aimed at families looking to enjoy the dining-out experience for less. They also introduced a dog menu in March, which includes canine-friendly treats like nut butter bites and vanilla ice cream.