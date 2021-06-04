We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can get 50% off Nando's this weekend if you dine with someone over 65, as part of the restaurant's new campaign to bring us together with our elderly loved ones.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown underway, Nando’s has launched the #NanGos free campaign to encourage young people to reconnect with their elderly loved ones.

The beloved chicken chain is offering 50% off the bill (up to £20) for anyone dining with someone 65 or over.

‘From the 7th-9th June, when you bring along your special person over the age of 65, we’ll give you 50% off your total bill,’ Nando’s promises on its website.

So, if you’re feeling like a cheeky Nando’s, why not treat your nan to a half price peri-peri feast and sample the new menu launched by Nando’s when restaurants opened indoors last month.

The fast food favourite has collaborated with Youtube sensation Grime Gran to help spread the word of the campaign.

Margie Keefe rose to fame for her hilarious videos in which she interviewed famous grime artists such as Skepta and Lethal Bizzle, but now she is encouraging grandparents across the country to reunite with their grandkids over a fiery hot meal.

The campaign is part of Nando’s larger community-led food donation programme, No Chuckin’ Our Chicken, which has donated over 600,000 meals to various food charities across the UK since it began.

Many of the charities involved provide food to elderly people in the UK who do not have family to care for them.

In order to help raise funds to feed vulnerable elderly people across the UK, Nando’s will be collecting donations for City Harvest and the Xcess Network throughout the #NanGo’s promotion until the end of June.

The new Nando’s pay at table app will also urge customers to donate 25p which is (enough for one meal).

Announcing the exciting news on social media a Nando’s spokesman said, “No more will you have to feast of Grandma’s Brussel sprouts (you’re welcome!), as after a tough year with limited contact between the elderly and their younger counterparts, Nando’s is bringing the generations back together, with family and friends finally being able to reunite around a restaurant table once again.”