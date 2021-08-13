Iceland is selling a burger and hot dog hybrid and it’s genius

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iceland has launched a burger and hot dog hybrid ready for barbecue season as the heatwave prepares to hit the UK next week.

With warmer weather on the horizon and lockdown restrictions finally easing, now is the perfect time to have a fun-filled BBQ – and Iceland has just the food offerings you need to make it one to remember.

Iceland has announced the addition of five new burgers to their “best burger selection ever,” just in time for the grilling season.

Launching the latest foodie goodies Iceland has challenged everyone to make their dream burger “no matter how strange the combination might be!”

The frozen food retailer has been experimenting with burgers and barbecue essentials, unveiling their ground-breaking Burger Dogs for just £2.50 for 454g- how brilliant!

The unique creation has transformed classic 100% British beef patties into cylindrical bites that perfectly fit between hot dog buns. The perfect hybrid for if you just can’t choose.

Shoppers can get all of the flavours of a juicy burger, and it’s a great way to get picky eaters to try something different.

Not only that, but the Double Mac Cheeseburger (£2.50, 4 pack 454g) is also up for grabs, loaded with gherkins and a gooey cheese centre, it’s a summer must-have.

Shopper can get stuck into the two luxury Halloumi Burgers or Iceland’s Luxury 2 Beef and Halloumi Burgers (£2.00, 284g) that give the typical cheeseburger a twist.