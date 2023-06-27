Ikea is axing this iconic delicacy from stores and we're gutted

IKEA fans, take note - the Swedish retailer is about to make a major change to its beloved food range.

It's no secret that we all love to treat ourselves to a delicious dessert after a tiring shopping trip, especially when we're on the hunt for new furnishings.

Whether it's a slice of chocolate gateau or a rainbow cupcake, there's nothing like a dose of sugary goodness to reward yourself for completing a stressful day of browsing and lifting.

One of the most popular spots to mix shopping with dining is IKEA, where folks are warmly invited to refresh at its on-site restaurants and bistros after they've checked out. Loyal customers of the Swedish retailer should be warned, however, that they may no longer be able to purchase some of the most iconic snacks from its world-famous range.

IKEA has now announced its plan to remove two chocolate products from its shelves and replace them with its own-brand alternatives. The scrapped products have been named as Daim and Marabou, which are both known for their silky smooth chocolate.

The news comes as dozens of Scandinavian companies boycott Mondelez, which owns both Daim and Marabou, over its decision to pay tax to the Russian government and continue operations in the country despite its invasion of Ukraine.

IKEA has claimed that the removal of these products is not related to politics, however, telling the media that the furniture giant has "been focusing on Ikea-branded confectionery products" for "some years" and has "further developed its own chocolate and candy products."

One of IKEA's most popular Daim products has been its frozen DAIM Almond Cake Chocolate and Crunch, which is sold for £4.95.

Many fans of the product have taken to Twitter in the past to share their love of the dessert, which will soon no longer be available to buy in any of its UK stores.

"I have the strongest craving for ikea’s daim chocolate cake with almond dawg," one tweet reads, while another person called it "the best cake I’ve ever eaten."

IKEA'S iconic meatballs, which are served with a classic cream sauce, are another culinary favorite on the retailer's menu.

