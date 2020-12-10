We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has launched Christmas dinner flavour pizza – the perfect pre-Christmas snack for those who want a taste of turkey early.

Back by popular demand, the Deluxe Stonebaked Pizza Twists are available in two flavour combinations, in Turkey and Brie or Camembert and Caramelised Red Onion and are available in time for Christmas.

Anyone looking for a Christmas dinner hit in one will love the Turkey and Brie Pizza Twist, which is hand topped with tomato sauce, sliced chargrilled turkey breast, smoked ham, mozzarella cheese, brie and cranberry sauce, for just £2.49.

Alternatively shoppers will be able to indulge in a tantalising Camembert and Caramelised Red Onion combination, also topped with mozzarella cheese and sweet cranberry for a seasonal taste sensation.

So whether you’re looking to wow at family festivities or simply after a treat to enjoy on a cosy night in this season, try out Lidl’s festive Deluxe Stonebaked Pizza Twists, available in store from Thursday, 10th December while stocks last.

This is just one of Lidl’s festive food ranges which have been hitting shelves in recent weeks – and if you can’t wait until the big day itself, then these pizza twists will satisfy your tastebuds.

The treats come chilled so they won’t take long to warm up in the oven, for a snack that is full of flavour of Christmas – and without the extra washing up!

Alternatively why not stock up on them as the perfect Boxing Day nibble, or to enjoy the festivities well into 2021, with a pre-New Year treat.

The pizza twist shape makes them easy to hold and eat, and as each is an individual portion there wont be any arguing over who has eaten the last slice but rather who has emptied the box.