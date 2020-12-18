Lidl urgently recalls products over salmonella contamination fears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lidl has issued an urgent recall on two of their products over concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella.

With Christmas only a week away, more of us than ever have been stocking up on festive essentials and special treats.

Now budget supermarket Lidl has been forced to recall two chicken products from their shelves at one of the retail industry’s most pivotal times.

The Red Hen Chicken Nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Pops are feared to contain traces of salmonella – so if you’ve bought these lately, you shouldn’t eat them.

Below is a list of the chicken products being recalled by Lidl:

Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Best Before Date: 02/2022 and Lot Code: 30493168.

Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops

Best Before Date: 05/02/2022 and Lot Code: L:22020 or L:21920

Why have these Lidl products been recalled?

This urgent recall comes due to concerns over the potential presence of salmonella. Symptoms caused by salmonella typically include diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises customers not to consume either of these products. It also states that recall notices have been put up at Lidl stores.

The supermarket have also stated that “Lidl GB wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused” to their customers.

What should you do if you have bought one of Lidl’s recalled products?

Anyone who discovers that they have bought either of these recalled Lidl products are being advised to return them to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Video of the Week

Alternatively for those who would prefer not to return the products in-store, customers can email customer.services@lidl.co.uk. Make sure to include a photo of the affected product including the Best Before Date and Lot Cote. The Lidl customer services team will then be able to process this refund via letter.

Any customers with queries or concerns can also contact Customer Services by phone on 0370 444 1234.