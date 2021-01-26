We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando’s has added its ‘hottest ever’ spice to the Peri-Peri chicken menu – and it’s set to warm up your tastebuds.

The fast food chain, which is currently only open for takeaway, deliveries or click and collect during the third UK lockdown, has launched it’s spiciest flavour ever with extra, extra hot sauce.

Any Nando’s fan will be familiar with the restaurants Peri-ometer spice scale which ranges from its mild and sweet Peri-tamer to the fiery Extra Hot with everything in between depending on how much heat you can handle.

Now the new VUSA XX Hot flavour has been added to the Nando’s and it comes with a simple warning – Good luck. You’re going to need it

Available from today, customers can order the sauce as a flavour of their chicken dishes, but be sure to check the flag before you take a bite from your order, as you wouldn’t want to mistakenly tuck into your firey friend’s favourite instead of a mild lemon and herb.

What are the full Nandos Peri-Peri chicken sauce flavours?

VUSA XX Hot

Good luck. You’re going to need it.

Extra Hot

Like tackling a ferociously fiery dragon.

Hot

Highly combustible – proceed with caution.

Medium

Hits the spot without scalding your tonsils.

Lemon & Herb

A mere hint of heat but a tidal wave of flavour.

Plain…ish

Marinated in PERi-PERi but grilled with no added spice. As mild as we go.

PERi-Tamer

Mild and sweet.

Video of the Week

The new spice fix will be available from today but unfortunately it will only be available for a limited time as part of Nando’s rotating guest flavours.

Nando’s has been testing out new Peri-ometer flavours ever since it removed the mango and lime mild flavouring last year, meaning there’s even more of an excuse to treat yourself to a lockdown Nando’s ASAP.