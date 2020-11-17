Nando’s has launched a brand new festive spice option for Christmas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nando's has added a brand new spice to its flavour ranks ahead of Christmas.

While most of us tend not to stray out of our preferred spice category at the beloved chicken chain, this festive season is a great opportunity to add a touch of Christmas joy to your Nando’s order.

Thanks to the latest Nando’s flavour creation, diners can ditch Extra Hot and Lemon and Herb in favour of something more appropriate for the time of year.

From the 17th November, Spiced Clementine will be a chicken seasoning option when you order your favourite Nando’s dish.

The limited edition PERi-PERi delight will be available to order for delivery and then will be on offer in Nando’s restaurants when they re-open after lockdown.

The yuletide addition to the Nando’s PERi-ometer will bring a warming taste of clementine and festive spices with a twist of PERi-PERi and hibiscus to any of Nando’s mains this Christmas – so whether that’s your usual 1/2 Chicken, Beanie Burger or The Great Imitator Wrap, fans of PERi-PERi can unwrap a taste of festive joy with their order.

Spiced Clementine will sit on the medium level of the iconic Nando’s hotness scale – so we wouldn’t recommend trying it if your taste buds can’t handle more than Plain.

It’ll also mean that the former seasonal Nando’s spice Coconut and Lemon will be ditched – but we’re sure it’ll make a return when sunnier weather comes back to the UK.

To add a little extra Christmas cheer Nando’s will also be offering free delivery on all orders placed via Nando’s Delivery, brought to you by Deliveroo every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the next three weeks. Too generous!

You can order online for delivery or click & collect at nandos.co.uk.

We certainly can’t wait for the spicy taste of Nando’s to tingle our tongues this Christmas.