Toblerone fans have just got the news they’ve been waiting for as the ultimate triangular treat is now available in cheesecake form.

Whether you prefer dark, milk or white chocolate, there’s nothing quite like a moreish Toblerone with its crunchy nougat pieces.

And now you can enjoy the iconic chocolate bar as a scrumptious dessert, ready to share with loved ones outside in your garden as lockdown eases.

Tesco are selling a 430g Toblerone cheesecake and it has all the best bits about both sweet treats, including a baked cheesecake middle, chocolate flavoured biscuit base and Toblerone’s Milk Chocolate topping.

It’s available to buy in store and online from the Tesco website and can be found in the frozen aisle, making it the ideal no-fuss pudding.

It defrosts in 4-5 hours and although Tesco’s product information states that the cheesecake should be consumed within 24 hours of defrosting, we have a feeling that won’t be a problem for true Toblerone fans.

If that wasn’t enough to get you excited about this delicious dessert, then it might surprise some people to know that this sharing-size Toblerone cheesecake is priced at just £3.50.

So whilst there are still currently restrictions on how many people can meet outside and indoors, with the bank holiday approaching and the rule of 6 outdoors in place, this might just be making its way onto some shopping lists this week.

And if you’re tempted by the idea of Tesco’s Toblerone cheesecake, but feel that there’s not quite enough Toblerone, then there’s some fantastic news!

Amazon are currently selling a box of 20 Milk Chocolate Toblerones – for just £20, down from £29.60. There’s never been a better time to stock up on your favourite chocolate bars, either for yourself or ready to share with your friends and family.

Suitable for vegetarians, these classic bars are packed full of the sweet honey and almond nougat that make Toblerone so distinctive.

Will you be enjoying a slice of Toblerone cheesecake – or even a bar or two – this spring?