The secret to keeping wasps away from your picnic this summer revealed

If you're looking for a humane way to deter wasps from your picnics and BBQs this summer, this super cheap life hack could be your answer.

It's no secret that the buzzy insects can be quite the nuisance in the later part of the hotter season, with their reputation for stinging alone enough to ruin any outdoor event. While most people are left relatively unharmed by a wasp's pinch, its venom can be extremely dangerous to those with allergies and is most certainly a substance you want to avoid at any al-fresco gatherings this summer.

A wasp specialist has now shared a great trick to keep the hornets away without hurting them, you, or your bank account.

Speaking on Radio 4, behavioral ecologist Dr. Seirian Sumner explained that the easiest way to banish wasps is to simply share your food with them.

"See where they want to go, and when they have found a bit of ham, a little bit of jam, just give them a little bit, give them a wasp offering," she said. "You can even share your sandwich with a wasp quite happily."

You can also just mix water with a few tablespoons of jam (see our homemade jam recipes if you'd rather DIY) and place it far away from the party. The wasp will likely be attracted to its sweet scent and buzz over to it, leaving you and your friends in peace (and hopefully unstung).

The gesture may sound strange, but there's actually some decent science behind it. Wasps are most attracted to the nectar of blooming plants, especially those with vivid colors and strong aromas. In the absence of plants, wasps will seek out alternative sources to meet their sugar fix.

Wasps are also more drawn towards savoury dishes, like meat and fish, in the middle of summer. This focus on animal products is driven by their need for protein, which will feed their brood of grubs (immature wasps). It's only at the end of the colony cycle, when the wasps have had their fill of protein, that they start hunting for the sugar.

"That’s the time when you get them bothering you for your lemonade and your beers," Sumner added.