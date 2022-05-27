Warning issued over viral avocado hack that could make you ‘violently ill’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A viral avocado hack from TikTok hack for storing avocados in water to keep them fresher for longer, has been criticised by experts who claim the trick could make you seriously ill.

Avocado fans should think twice before trying the newest viral avocado hack, as the fruit might carry harmful germs, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Most people have struggled with buying perfectly ripe avocados only to have them turn into a gooey brown mess a few days later, but a new TikTok hack claims to have solved the problem of the nutritious snack going off so quickly.

The avocado hack involves submerging them in water and storing them in the fridge for up to a month in order to keep them green and fresh.

On TikTok, user @shamamamahealing demonstrated the trick with a two-week-old avocado that had not changed into its regular brown shade.

However, the FDA advises against using these water-cooled ‘cados, warning it could make you unwell.

“The main concern is with the possibility that any residual human pathogens (i.e., Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella spp, etc.) that may be residing on the avocado surface may potentially multiply during the storage when submerged in water,” a statement says.

The agency has also completed its own tests, their avocados were found to be in a bad condition, despite their striking green appearance.

“In addition, research performed by FDA scientists has shown that Listeria monocytogenes has the potential to infiltrate and internalize into the pulp of avocados when submerged in refrigerated dump tanks within 15 days during refrigerated storage,” the FDA explained.

In healthy individuals, low amounts of exposure to the bacterium may not cause sickness, but it can harm pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea, fever, and chills are among the symptoms of sickness.