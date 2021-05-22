We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These 1st birthday cupcakes would make the perfect gift for a baby’s 1st birthday or a themed treat if you’re throwing a party for your little one.

You can swap the blue modeling paste for pink for a girl or cream for a neutral tone – the choice is yours. We’ve used chocolate cupcakes for the base of these cupcakes but you can use a different cupcake recipe if preferred.

How to make 1st birthday cupcakes

Ingredients