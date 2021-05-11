We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A thick, luxurious chocolate buttercream is what makes these chocolate cupcakes so indulgent. The chocolate sponge is rich in flavour, yet light and spongy in texture.



This easy chocolate cupcake recipe is simple to follow and makes perfectly delicious chocolate cupcakes every time. We’ve topped our cupcakes with chocolate buttercream but you could opt for a cream cheese frosting instead. This cupcake recipe makes 12 chocolate cupcakes. Baked in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients For the chocolate cupcakes:

100g plain flour

20g cocoa powder

140g caster sugar

1.5tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

40g unsalted butter at room temperature

120ml whole milk

1 egg

¼tsp of vanilla extract

For the chocolate buttercream:

600g icing sugar sifted

200g unsalted butter

80g cocoa powder

80ml whole milk

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C (325°F) gas 3.

Put flour, cocoa, sugar and baking powder, salt and butter in a free-standing mixer with paddle attachment. Mix together until you have a sandy consistency.

Whisk milk, egg and vanilla in a jug. Slowly pour half into the mixture, beat to combine and then turn the mixer up to high speed to get rid of any lumps.

Turn the mixer down to a slower speed and pour in the remaining mixture. Continue to mix for a couple of mins. Do not over mix.

Spoon mixture into the 12 cases and cook for 20 mins.

For the chocolate buttercream: Beat icing sugar, butter and cocoa powder together in a free-standing mixer on a medium speed. Turn down to a low speed and add milk gradually, once mixed turn up to a high speed again and beat for approx 5 mins and mixture is light and fluffy.

Use a piping bag and metal nozzle to pipe onto top of cooled cupcakes.

Top tips for making this chocolate cupcake recipe

Decorate with edible gold stars, glitter - the choice is yours. You could also try decorating these chocolate cupcakes with regal iced cutouts or luster spray. Or keep it simple with fresh fruit like blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries.

