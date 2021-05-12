It takes just three ingredients to make these football cupcake toppers.
These football cupcakes are really easy to make and are perfect for football-themed kids’ parties or even for the Euros or World Cup celebrations. Choose your favourite cupcake flavour and top each with a simple fondant football topper, made in just seven steps.
How to make football cupcakes
Ingredients
- 90g modelling paste
- 90g white fondant
- 20g black fondant
Football cupcakes: Step 1
Make the toppers at least 6 hours in advance. Draw or print a 24mm x 22mm pentagon on to paper. Cut the pentagon out and trace onto a piece of plastic packaging and cut it out to make a template.
Football cupcakes: Step 2
Make one topper at a time so the fondant doesn’t dry out in between assembling. Roll the black fondant out to 1mm thick and use the template to cut 6 pentagons per cupcake.
Football cupcakes: Step 3
Mix the modelling paste and white fondant together. When rolling white or any light coloured fondant, use a spare piece of white fondant to wipe the board/work surface to catch any flecks of dust.
Roll out to 2mm thick and cut a circle using an 80mm cookie cutter. Place it onto the doming sponge to dry.
Football cupcakes: Step 4
Starting in the centre stick the pentagons on with a brush of water, placing them evenly down around the bottom edge in line with the points on the centre pentagon. Trim the bottoms with a sharp knife if you need to.
Football cupcakes: Step 5
Add the stitching by using a cocktail stick around the shapes and creating the edges of the hexagons in between. Leave the toppers dry for about 6 hours (or longer if stored in a cardboard cake box).
Football cupcakes: Step 6
Make your cupcakes - you can use our basic cupcakes and for buttercream, you can use our buttercream recipe.
When the cakes are completely cool, add a dessert spoonful of frosting in the centre on the cupcakes and add the dried toppers to the tops.
Football cupcakes: Step 7
Your cupcakes are ready to be served.
