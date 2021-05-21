We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make fondant frogs in just six simple steps with this recipe.

Vibrant blue buttercream, a fondant lilypad, and fondant reeds make these frog cupcakes look realistic. Why not add a yellow fondant crown to turn your frog into a prince. These cute little frog cake toppers would work perfectly on top of a large cake too.

Ingredients