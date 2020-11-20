Carving a turkey at Thanksgiving or Christmas has never been easier. Learn how to carve a turkey the right way with our simple step-by-step guide.

Knowing how to carve a turkey is easy once you know how – even when the pressure is on and you’re doing the honours at the Christmas or Thanksgiving table.

Once you have cooked your turkey to perfection (follow our guide on how to cook a turkey), you will want to carve it properly so that it looks the best it possibly can when it’s served up – and so you can make the most out of every part of the bird too.

How long should a turkey sit before carving?

It’s important to rest your cooked turkey before carving so that the juices can be re-absorbed into the fibres of the meat. Failing to rest your bird could result in a drier texture.

There’s also no need to cover the turkey whilst resting. Our Deputy Food Editor, Rose Fooks, says “it’s important not to cover your turkey whilst resting it as the skin will soften. You want nice crispy skin when you take it to the Christmas table.”

There are many opinions on how long you should rest your turkey. Gordon Ramsay suggests resting your turkey for as long as you have cooked it. So, if you cooked the bird for 1hr 30mins you would rest it for that long before carving. However, food hygiene regulations recommend not leaving high protein foods out at room temperature for longer than 90 minutes.

For information on how long to cook a turkey, follow our ultimate turkey guide which shows you exactly how to calculate Christmas turkey cooking times by size and weight.

Here at GoodtoKnow, we recommend resting for around 45mins. This is enough time for the meat to reabsorb its juices, not too much time that it goes cold and it’s also a safe amount of time.

What’s the best knife to use to carve a turkey?

The best advice with regards to the use of cooking knives is that you should feel comfortable using it. That said, there are some factors that make it both safer and easier.

It’s always important to use a sharp knife because it requires less pressure to cut. A dull or blunt knife slip more easily and cause an injury. You will also get a cleaner cut because you are not having to push down so hard on the meat.

A carving knife is the ideal size and shape for cutting your turkey. It’s been designed specifically for carving and some, like the knife in the Henckels Carving Set, also come with a carving fork. The carving fork is useful for holding the turkey still whilst you carve it.

If you already have a carving knife which is a bit dull then you can sharpen it using a sharpening steel (if it’s only a little dull) or a manual knife sharpener if it requires a little more sharpening.

How to carve a turkey like a pro

Carving the Christmas turkey is a proud moment. After spending hours preparing and cooking it, you want to make sure you serve it with the attention it deserves.

Rob Morton from Morton’s Family Farm, which has been farming turkeys for decades, gives us his top tips when it comes to carving a turkey.

Top tips for carving a turkey