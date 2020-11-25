We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make gravy with our step by step video. Our recipe shows you how easy it is to make gravy from scratch using delicious rested meat juices, cornflour and stock.

Whether you’re pouring it over our Sunday lunch, dunking your chips in it, or adding some extra special touches to it for your Christmas feast, everyone loves gravy and this simple gravy recipe will show you how to make it at home.

This recipe uses only a few ingredients and takes no time at all, but getting a delicious gravy that’s full of the flavour requires a couple of crucial steps.

This chicken gravy recipe will make enough for 6-8 people, so it’s a perfect recipe if you have the whole family over for a roast. And, it can be whipped up in minutes just before you serve-up. The cornflour adds thickness to the gravy – and you can add as much as you like depending on your preference.

How to make gravy from scratch

It’s important to point out that a key role in making a flavoursome gravy is the stock. While it’s perfectly fine to opt for readymade stock or cubes – as most of us do, you will always get a far superior result from a homemade stock, and it’s a great way to use up any leftover bones or carcasses. You could also try using a rich both for a more intense flavour.

Although stock and broth share similarities, broth will generally have a few more additional ingredients added, for example meat and seasoning. Think of stock as a base to cook with and broth as the finished dish that you would consume, therefore making for a more flavoursome gravy.

A handy tip from the culinary queen herself, Delia Smith, who recommends adding an onion to the roasting pan with the chicken. As the juices are pale, the caramelised onion will give colour, while also adding an extra layer of flavour.

Ingredients Rested meat juices

2 tbsp cornflour

1 chicken stock cube

Method Scrape the bottom of the roasting tin to release all the caramelised bits – that’s where the flavour lies and strain juices into a separating jug.

Pour juices into a measuring jug and make up to 500ml with boiling water.

Add stock cube and stir to dissolve.

Mix the cornflour with 3 tbsp water.

Pour the stock into a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Add the cornflour mixture to the boiling stock, stirring well with a whisk.

Simmer for 1-2 minutes then serve.

You can adopt this recipe to making all types of meat gravy. Use a lamb stock and the leftover roast juices for a rich lamb gravy, the same for beef, pork, and you can even make a delicate turkey gravy using our recipe for turkey stock.

How to make beef gravy

When making beef gravy, why not add a small wineglass size of red wine, along with some thyme to the resting juices and then reduce this down with the stock. You could also add in a tbsp of horseradish to give the gravy a real kick.

How to make pork gravy

Pork and apple are a true marriage of flavours, so a natural addition to making a pork gravy would be a crisp apple cider. Add a 500ml bottle in the roasting pan before cooking and use this with the meat juices as the base for your gravy.

It’s time to say goodbye to your Bisto gravy granules and Oxo cubes, because nothing beats homemade gravy. And, if you have guests with special requirements, take a look at our gluten-free gravy version - it's a real winner.