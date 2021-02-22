We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learning how to make an omelette should be one of the first skills anyone picks up in the kitchen. With a box of eggs in the fridge, there is always a healthy, cheap and easy meal at your fingertips.

Omelettes are quick to make and are as delicious on their own as they are served with a salad and chips.

At their simplest, omelettes are just eggs beaten with a little milk and seasoning. However, to these basic ingredients, you can add all sorts of tasty extras. If you’re searching for more omelette ideas, check out our guide to tasty omelette fillings and recipes.

*How to make an omelette

*What is the best size pan to use to make an omelette?

*How to flavour an omelette

*How to make a Spanish omelette

*How to make a frittata

*Top tips for making an omelette

How to make an omelette

To make an omelette you need a handful of ingredients and no more than 10 minutes. As with most recipes, starting with the best ingredients will ensure you have the tastiest outcome.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

3 eggs

Splash of milk, approx 2tsp

Step one

Crack the eggs into a bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add the milk or water and whisk with a fork until combined.

Step two

Heat the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium until melted and foaming.

Step three

Step four

Pour in the egg mixture and as it starts to set on the base gently push the sides of the omelette towards the centre of the pan allowing the runny egg to flow to the edge of the pan. Continue to do this until the underneath is golden and the top is softly set.

Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper, add any vegetables you would like to the top. Using a spatula, fold the omelette in half and slide it onto a plate.

Step five

Sprinkle with ground pepper and serve with fresh salad leaves, chips or crusty bread if liked.

What is the best size pan to use to make an omelette?

This will depend on how many people you want the omelette to serve and the style of omelette you prefer.

A pan with a larger diameter will allow the omelette mixture to spread out thinly and cook far quicker. The edges may even turn a little crispy which some people aim for.

If you prefer a thicker, fluffier omelette it’s best to use a small frying pan.

Ideally, your pan should be suitable for use on the hob and in the oven. This can be useful for keeping an omelette warm if you haven’t finished prepping the sides and it’s also good if you want to cook the omelette fully through for a firm texture.

A 20cm frying pan is a nice size for single-serve omelettes and frittatas for two. But if you only want to invest in one frying pan, we’d recommend going for a 24cm one as it’s a good in-between and has lots of uses without taking up too much space in your cupboards.

How to flavour an omelette

A basic omelette is one of life’s simplest pleasures but it’s ever so easy to upgrade the humble dish with whatever ingredients you’ve got in the fridge.

Food editor Samuel Goldsmith likes the combination of gruyere and chestnut mushrooms, while Food Director Elisa Roche likes the approach of Maldivian and Sri Lanken chefs who finely chop their flavourings into a little mise-en-place.

Typical flavours include a combination of shallots, torn spinach leaves, green or red chillies, lemon juice and a teaspoon of curry leaves.

Other tasty ingredients you could add to an omelette include ham, bacon, peppers, chilli, tomatoes, chorizo, chicken, onion, smoked cheese, spinach and more.

How to make a Spanish omelette



A Spanish omelette is a staple on many tapas menus and is a great example of humble, cheap ingredients being transformed into something incredibly delicious.

Traditionally, a Spanish omelette is made by combining eggs with potatoes. Onion and other vegetables are often also included. A Spanish omelette is thicker than a classic omelette and is usually served open rather than folded.

Spanish omelette can be enjoyed hot or cold making it a fantastic lunch option or light dinner.

How to make a frittata



Frittata is the Italian equivalent of a Spanish omelette. It is made by gently frying beaten eggs. Frittatas are generally thicker than omelettes and so they take a little longer to cook.

The best way to cook a frittata is to start it off in a frying pan as you would a normal omelette but finish it in a hot oven to cook all the way through.

Top tips for making an omelette

When buying eggs, look for those stamped with the Lion Quality mark. This means that they have been produced to the highest standards of food safety. Other brands of egg we use and love include Clarence Court and St Ewe.

Samuel is a firm advocate for cooking omelettes in butter. Not only does it give a lovely golden colour, but it also adds a delicious flavour.

If you prefer to use olive oil or rapeseed oil they are both good options and if you have a really great non-stick pan, you may need nothing at all.

Hens eggs are the default egg in most omelette recipes but duck eggs make for a delicious rich finish. Duck eggs are larger than hens eggs so you don’t need as many. They have a big yolk and can add a little luxury to your omelette.

Eggs should be kept in the fridge, as the temperature is more controlled and it keeps the eggs fresher for longer, but you should bring them to room temperature before cooking.

Video of the Week

If you don’t like when omelettes are runny in the centre, instead of folding them over place under a hot grill for a minute or two until set and golden. Senior Food Writer Jessica Ransom likes to add a sprinkling more of cheese at this stage as it goes golden as it bubbles.

Jessica also adds that you should never add salt to your omelette mix. It’s best to season with salt once cooked and about to serve, otherwise, the salt draws water out of the mixture and can dilute your omelette. The same rule applies when cooking scrambled eggs.