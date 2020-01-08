We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Frittata is a great option for an easy weekend treat breakfast. Trust celebrity chef, Gary Rhodes, to help you turn some humble eggs, potatoes and bacon into a delicious and cheesy frittata recipe for brunch, lunch or dinner.

This frittata recipe serves four people. It will take around 45 mins to make this recipe, so you won’t have to spend much time in the kitchen. It can be made for under £1 a head – so it’s also a really cheap recipe to make at home. This tasty frittata is a family-friendly recipe made with bacon, soft potatoes and plenty of eggs. You can serve it on a bed of fresh salad leaves. If you’re serving for breakfast or brunch we’d recommend serving with baked beans. Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata is best eaten on the day it’s made. To turn this into a tasty lunchbox snack, pour the mixture into a muffin tin and pop in the oven until cooked through.

Watch how to make Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata

Ingredients 2 medium-large potatoes, peeled and quartered

225g cubes of bacon, pancetta or ham

25g butter

6 spring onions, finely chopped

6 eggs

100g Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper

Method Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 20-25 mins or until cooked through. Drain and leave to cool slightly before cutting into cubes.

Heat a non-stick frying pan, preferably 20cm in diameter. Fry the bacon or pancetta, if using, until golden, then drain off any excess fat. Add the butter, diced potatoes and half the spring onions, cooking for a few mins over a low heat.

Preheat the grill.

Beat the eggs, adding half the Cheddar. Season with the salt and pepper. Pour the eggs over the bacon and potatoes. Stir gently in the pan for a few mins, allowing the tortilla to cook over a very low heat until it begins to set, leaving just a moist surface.

Sprinkle the remaining spring onions and Cheddar on top and warm under the grill until the top has set and the cheese melted. Cut the tortilla into wedges to serve.

Top tip for making Gary Rhodes’ bacon and potato frittata Sprinkle with cheese and pop under the grill before serving for a crispy, cheese topping