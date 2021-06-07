Space cupcakes

This is an image 3 of 9

For the rocket, roll the green paste and cut a 55mm circle, then using the same cutter, cut sections away replacing the tip with red paste by using a sharp knife. Roll the red paste out and cut a 30mm circle, then cut it into quarters for the fins.

For the window, cut 2 13mm circle, removing the centre from one with the 6mm cutter. Stick one to the other with a brush of water.

For the engines, cut a thin strip and the 2 small triangles with the tops cut off and stick them to the bottom of the rocket. Assemble all the pieces onto the navy topper.