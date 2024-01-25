These falafel balls with courgette ribbons make a delicious meat-free meal - a vegetarian 'meatballs' with a seriously flavoursome twist.
Going vegetarian for just a couple of nights a week can help reduce your food shopping bill and it's good for the environment too. Flavoured with sesame seeds, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese the wholewheat spaghetti is far from boring. The falafel is homemade with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture.
Ingredients
For the falafel:
250g dried chickpeas
75g cooked beetroot in natural juice, cut into chunks