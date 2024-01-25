These falafel balls with courgette ribbons make a delicious meat-free meal - a vegetarian 'meatballs' with a seriously flavoursome twist.

Going vegetarian for just a couple of nights a week can help reduce your food shopping bill and it's good for the environment too. Flavoured with sesame seeds, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese the wholewheat spaghetti is far from boring. The falafel is homemade with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Ingredients

For the falafel:

250g dried chickpeas

75g cooked beetroot in natural juice, cut into chunks

2tsp cumin

1tsp garlic salt

25g coriander

4 spring onions, roughly chopped

½ tsp baking powder

For the spaghetti:

50g feta

50g sesame seeds

200g wholewheat spaghetti

300-400g courgettes

400g tin cherry tomatoes

3tbsp sun-dried tomato puree