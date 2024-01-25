Falafel balls with courgette ribbons recipe

Our falafel balls with courgette ribbons take just 25 minutes to cook and are a great midweek meal for the whole family

Falafel balls with courgette ribbons
  • Vegetarian
Serves4
SkillMedium
Preparation Time15 mins plus soaking overnight
Cooking Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories533 Kcal27%
Saturated Fat3 g15%
Fat13 g19%
Carbohydrates70 g27%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jessica Ransom

These falafel balls with courgette ribbons make a delicious meat-free meal - a vegetarian 'meatballs' with a seriously flavoursome twist.

Going vegetarian for just a couple of nights a week can help reduce your food shopping bill and it's good for the environment too. Flavoured with sesame seeds, sundried tomatoes, and feta cheese the wholewheat spaghetti is far from boring. The falafel is homemade with a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Ingredients

For the falafel:

  • 250g dried chickpeas
  • 75g cooked beetroot in natural juice, cut into chunks
  • 2tsp cumin
  • 1tsp garlic salt
  • 25g coriander
  • 4 spring onions, roughly chopped
  • ½ tsp baking powder

For the spaghetti:

  • 50g feta
  • 50g sesame seeds
  • 200g wholewheat spaghetti
  • 300-400g courgettes
  • 400g tin cherry tomatoes
  • 3tbsp sun-dried tomato puree

