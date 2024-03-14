Annabel Karmel's mini beef meatballs with carrot and apple

Big and small children are going to love these mini meatballs with carrots and apples by expert nutritionist Annabel Karmel.

Perfect for later stages of weaning, this recipe is a great finger food to introduce weaning babies and toddlers to red meat and the texture associated with minced meat. It takes just 15 minutes to prepare these meatballs, which includes soaking time for the bread. Serve with steamed broccoli florets and carrot batons.

Ingredients

50g white bread (sliced)

6 tbsp milk

50g carrot, peeled and grated

1 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

40g Parmesan, grated

1 banana shallot, finely chopped

275g lean minced beef

1 small apple, peeled and grated

A little plain flour

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan if cooking the meatballs in the oven. Put the bread in a large bowl. Add the milk and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl. Mix well and shape into 28 balls. Coat in the flour. Cook the balls on a lightly oiled tray in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes turning halfway through until cooked through. Alternatively, heat a little oil in a frying pan add the meatballs, and fry on all sides until golden and cooked through, this will take about 8 to 10 minutes.

Top tips for making mini beef meatballs with carrot and apple

Swap the minced beef for other minced meats instead like chicken, turkey or pork. Opt for lean minced meat with less fat.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "Red meat provides a great source of iron, which is a vital nutrient for growing babies. These mini meatballs are quick and easy to prepare. You can freeze them and then take out as many as you wish and simply reheat in a microwave or in the oven."

Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel’s award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel’s #1 listen-along guide, it’s a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes. Visit the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fgb%2Fapp%2Fannabel-karmel%2Fid409157308&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> App Store or <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.applikation.annabelkarmel&hl=en_GB&gl=US" data-link-merchant="play.google.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Google Play and start your FREE trial today!

Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.