Annabel Karmel's cheesy carrot stars

It takes just five ingredients and 20 minutes to make these cheesy carrot stars by expert nutritionist Annabel Karmel.
Carrots, Cheddar, Parmesan, egg and self-raising flour and you've got 10-12 delicious bites for your weaning baby to enjoy. Perfect for older weaning babies, especially those embracing baby led weaning. These carrot stars are also a great choice for toddlers and preschool children as part of their dinner plate.
Ingredients
- 200g carrots, peeled and grated
- 50g Cheddar, grated
- 25g Parmesan, grated (or vegetarian alternative)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 4 tbsp self-raising flour
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C Fan.
- Put the carrots into a clean towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
- Place the carrots in a bowl, and add the cheeses, eggs, flour and seasoning (for babies 12 months +).
- Line a baking sheet with non-stick baking paper. Put a star cutter onto the sheet. Fill the cutter with the carrot mixture. Press down firmly. Remove the cutter and repeat. You could also use a small round cutter instead of a star.
- Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until lightly golden and set.
Top tips for making cheesy carrot stars
Why not try this recipe with other root vegetables too - swap the carrot for parsnip or swede for a stronger flavour. And don't stress if you don't have a star shaped cookie cutter to hand, any shape would do; be it hearts, circles, squares, dinosaurs... the list goes on.
Annabel Karmel says; "Little ones will love the fun factor of these Cheesy Carrot Stars. You can cut the mixture into any shape - they will all taste delicious!"
Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel's award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel's #1 listen-along guide, it's a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes.
Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.
Annabel Karmel MBE is a chef and author of over 40 cookbooks based on nutrition, and cooking for babies, children and families. With her career spanning over 25 years she has pioneered the way families feed their babies and children all the world over.
