Annabel Karmel's cheesy carrot stars

It takes just five ingredients and 20 minutes to make these cheesy carrot stars by expert nutritionist Annabel Karmel.

Carrots, Cheddar, Parmesan, egg and self-raising flour and you've got 10-12 delicious bites for your weaning baby to enjoy. Perfect for older weaning babies, especially those embracing baby led weaning. These carrot stars are also a great choice for toddlers and preschool children as part of their dinner plate.

Ingredients

200g carrots, peeled and grated

50g Cheddar, grated

25g Parmesan, grated (or vegetarian alternative)

2 eggs, beaten

4 tbsp self-raising flour

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan. Put the carrots into a clean towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Place the carrots in a bowl, and add the cheeses, eggs, flour and seasoning (for babies 12 months +). Line a baking sheet with non-stick baking paper. Put a star cutter onto the sheet. Fill the cutter with the carrot mixture. Press down firmly. Remove the cutter and repeat. You could also use a small round cutter instead of a star. Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes until lightly golden and set.

Top tips for making cheesy carrot stars

Why not try this recipe with other root vegetables too - swap the carrot for parsnip or swede for a stronger flavour. And don't stress if you don't have a star shaped cookie cutter to hand, any shape would do; be it hearts, circles, squares, dinosaurs... the list goes on.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "Little ones will love the fun factor of these Cheesy Carrot Stars. You can cut the mixture into any shape - they will all taste delicious!"

