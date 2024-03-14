Annabel Karmel's broccoli, chicken, and potato bites are the perfect finger food for confident weaning babies.
A great choice if you're baby lead weaning, these soft bites are a great shape for your little one to hold on to. Made simply with broccoli, mashed potato, cheese, spring onions, chicken, breadcrumbs, and an egg to ensure the breadcrumbs stick onto each bite. Delicious and nutritious.
Ingredients
- 75g broccoli florets
- 110g cooked mashed potato (cold)
- 25g Parmesan cheese, grated (or dairy-free alternative)
- 2 spring onions, sliced
- 60g cooked chicken, diced
- 40g dried breadcrumbs
- 1 egg, beaten
Method
- Steam or boil the broccoli for 4 to 6 minutes until tender. Leave to cool and then finely dice.
- In a bowl, mix the potato, broccoli, cheese, chicken, spring onion, half of the breadcrumbs and half of the egg. Season (for babies 12 months +).
- Shape the mixture into 8 sausage shapes. Coat in the remaining egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs and chill for 30 minutes.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan and sauté until golden and heated through.
Top tips for making broccoli, chicken and potato bites
It's always worth keeping the topper of a loaf of bread for recipes like this as it requires breadcrumbs. These can easily be made using your fingertips to work the bread into crumbs, otherwise, you can blitz chunks of bread for a few seconds in a food processor. We'd recommend using brown bread as it is much more wholesome.
Annabel Karmel says; "These broccoli, chicken, and potato bites make a great soft finger food for tiny hands."
Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel's award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week.
Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.
Annabel Karmel MBE is a chef and author of over 40 cookbooks based on nutrition, and cooking for babies, children and families. With her career spanning over 25 years she has pioneered the way families feed their babies and children all the world over.
- Jessica DadyFood Editor
-
