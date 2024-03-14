Annabel Karmel's broccoli, chicken, and potato bites are the perfect finger food for confident weaning babies.

A great choice if you're baby lead weaning, these soft bites are a great shape for your little one to hold on to. Made simply with broccoli, mashed potato, cheese, spring onions, chicken, breadcrumbs, and an egg to ensure the breadcrumbs stick onto each bite. Delicious and nutritious.

Ingredients

75g broccoli florets

110g cooked mashed potato (cold)

25g Parmesan cheese, grated (or dairy-free alternative)

2 spring onions, sliced

60g cooked chicken, diced

40g dried breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

Method

Steam or boil the broccoli for 4 to 6 minutes until tender. Leave to cool and then finely dice. In a bowl, mix the potato, broccoli, cheese, chicken, spring onion, half of the breadcrumbs and half of the egg. Season (for babies 12 months +). Shape the mixture into 8 sausage shapes. Coat in the remaining egg, then roll in the breadcrumbs and chill for 30 minutes. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and sauté until golden and heated through.

Top tips for making broccoli, chicken and potato bites

It's always worth keeping the topper of a loaf of bread for recipes like this as it requires breadcrumbs. These can easily be made using your fingertips to work the bread into crumbs, otherwise, you can blitz chunks of bread for a few seconds in a food processor. We'd recommend using brown bread as it is much more wholesome.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "These broccoli, chicken, and potato bites make a great soft finger food for tiny hands."

