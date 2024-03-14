Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil recipe

Suitable for six months plus, this baby food by nutritional expert Annabel Karmel is made with a whole heap of veggies...

Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil
(Image credit: Annabel Karmel)
Makes4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Annabel Karmel
By Annabel Karmel
published
Contributions from
Jessica Dady

Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil is a nutritious weaning puree for a six-month-old baby.

Soft butternut squash, carrot, cauliflower, and tomatoes makes this one nutrient-packed baby food for your weaning baby. The soft texture makes this a perfect introductory food for a baby's first taste. Flavoured with basil and grated Cheddar cheese.

Ingredients

  • 100g butternut squash, diced into 1 cm cubes 
  • 1 carrot, peeled and diced into 1 cm cubes
  • 100g cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • A knob of salted butter
  • 2 medium tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and chopped
  • 6 basil leaves (optional) 
  • 50g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method

  1. Steam the butternut squash and carrot for 6 minutes, then add the cauliflower and steam for a further 6 minutes.
  2. Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add the chopped tomatoes. Sauté over a high heat for 3 to 4 minutes.
  3. Add the steamed vegetables, basil and grated cheese. Stir for a few minutes and blend until smooth.

Top tips for making trio of vegetables with tomato and basil

This recipe would work just as well with sweet potato. You could also swap the cauliflower for broccoli if preferred.

Annabel Karmel profile image
Annabel Karmel

Annabel Karmel says; "Butternut squash is a classic weaning ingredient – its soft texture and sweet taste makes it ideal for first tastes. Combined with a variety of veggies and cheese, this puree is as nutritious as it is tasty."

Image

Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.

Annabel Karmel
Annabel Karmel
Contributor

Annabel Karmel MBE is a chef and author of over 40 cookbooks based on nutrition, and cooking for babies, children and families. With her career spanning over 25 years she has pioneered the way families feed their babies and children all the world over. 

With contributions from
