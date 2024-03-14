Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil is a nutritious weaning puree for a six-month-old baby.

Soft butternut squash, carrot, cauliflower, and tomatoes makes this one nutrient-packed baby food for your weaning baby. The soft texture makes this a perfect introductory food for a baby's first taste. Flavoured with basil and grated Cheddar cheese.

Ingredients

100g butternut squash, diced into 1 cm cubes

1 carrot, peeled and diced into 1 cm cubes

100g cauliflower, cut into small florets

A knob of salted butter

2 medium tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and chopped

6 basil leaves (optional)

50g Cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Steam the butternut squash and carrot for 6 minutes, then add the cauliflower and steam for a further 6 minutes. Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add the chopped tomatoes. Sauté over a high heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the steamed vegetables, basil and grated cheese. Stir for a few minutes and blend until smooth.

Top tips for making trio of vegetables with tomato and basil

This recipe would work just as well with sweet potato. You could also swap the cauliflower for broccoli if preferred.

Annabel Karmel Chef, author and nutrition expert Annabel Karmel says; "Butternut squash is a classic weaning ingredient – its soft texture and sweet taste makes it ideal for first tastes. Combined with a variety of veggies and cheese, this puree is as nutritious as it is tasty."

Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel's award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel's #1 listen-along guide, it's a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes.

