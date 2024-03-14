Annabel Karmel's trio of vegetables with tomato and basil is a nutritious weaning puree for a six-month-old baby.
Soft butternut squash, carrot, cauliflower, and tomatoes makes this one nutrient-packed baby food for your weaning baby. The soft texture makes this a perfect introductory food for a baby's first taste. Flavoured with basil and grated Cheddar cheese.
Ingredients
- 100g butternut squash, diced into 1 cm cubes
- 1 carrot, peeled and diced into 1 cm cubes
- 100g cauliflower, cut into small florets
- A knob of salted butter
- 2 medium tomatoes, skinned, deseeded and chopped
- 6 basil leaves (optional)
- 50g Cheddar cheese, grated
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Steam the butternut squash and carrot for 6 minutes, then add the cauliflower and steam for a further 6 minutes.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add the chopped tomatoes. Sauté over a high heat for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the steamed vegetables, basil and grated cheese. Stir for a few minutes and blend until smooth.
Top tips for making trio of vegetables with tomato and basil
This recipe would work just as well with sweet potato. You could also swap the cauliflower for broccoli if preferred.
Annabel Karmel says; "Butternut squash is a classic weaning ingredient – its soft texture and sweet taste makes it ideal for first tastes. Combined with a variety of veggies and cheese, this puree is as nutritious as it is tasty."
Looking for mealtime inspiration for your baby or toddler? Annabel’s award-winning recipe app is packed with over 1000 simple and delicious ideas, PLUS new recipes every week. Packed with expert weaning support, including Annabel’s #1 listen-along guide, it’s a kitchen essential for happy, healthy mealtimes. Visit the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fgb%2Fapp%2Fannabel-karmel%2Fid409157308&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">App Store or <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.applikation.annabelkarmel&hl=en_GB&gl=US" data-link-merchant="play.google.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Google Play and start your FREE trial today!
Worried about weaning? Annabel Karmel answers all your weaning worries including what to do if your baby gags on food, and how to embrace a messy eater. We've also plenty of top tips on baby led weaning as well as expert tips on how to start weaning.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Annabel Karmel MBE is a chef and author of over 40 cookbooks based on nutrition, and cooking for babies, children and families. With her career spanning over 25 years she has pioneered the way families feed their babies and children all the world over.
- Jessica DadyFood Editor
-
Baby food: Squash purée
Butternut squash purée is perfect food for growing babies-rich in minerals and vitamins, and with a sweet and mild taste. This is a super simple recipe for babies
By Jessica Dady Published
-
Green bean puree
Deliciously smooth, vibrant green bean puree made with fresh beans and peas. Ready in just 20 minutes...
By GoodtoKnow Published
-
Annabel Karmel's apple and sultana muffins
Annabel Karmel's apple and sultana muffins are easy to make for - or even with - your little ones. Ready in just 30 minutes.
By Annabel Karmel Last updated
-
Annabel Karmel's mini beef meatballs with carrot and apple
Follow Annabel Karmel's simple recipe for mini meatballs for weaning babies and toddlers - ideal for making ahead and freezing...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
Annabel Karmel's cheesy carrot stars
These flavour-packed cheesy carrot stars by Annabel Karmel are perfect for introducing finger foods to your little one...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
Annabel Karmel's broccoli, chicken and potato bites
Finger food at its finest. Annabel's broccoli, chicken and potato bites are sure to be a hit with your little one...
By Annabel Karmel Published
-
5 easy ways to let children take risks (without your anxiety going through the roof)
Here's why allowing children to put themselves in 'healthy' risk situations is actually good for them
By Selina Maycock Published
-
I’m a child psychologist - this 2-step technique will stop your kids answering back… and it sounds so easy
We've spoken to a child psychologist and parenting expert about how to handle kids who answer back, and she shared a simple two-step tip.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Top 10 positive traits children learn from their parents - and #5 is no easy task
Have you passed any of these on to your kids?
By Ellie Hutchings Published