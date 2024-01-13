This almond macaroons recipe only has three steps in the method and they are naturally gluten and dairy free.

These sweet almond biscuits are crisp on the outside and soft in the middle. They are very moreish and are the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea or coffee. Using ground almonds keeps them naturally gluten-free and gives a wonderful nutty flavour.

Ingredients

4 free-range egg whites

300g ground almonds

100g icing sugar, sifted, plus extra for dusting

Zest 1 lemon

22 whole almonds

Method

Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/ Gas 4. Using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites until frothy. Mix in the ground almonds, icing sugar, and lemon zest. Roll the mixture into 22 walnut-sized balls. Arrange on the tray and flatten slightly before pressing an almond into the top of each. Bake for 20 minutes until golden, turning the tray halfway through to ensure an even bake. Leave to cool on the tray. Dust with icing sugar.

Top tips for making our almond macaroons

Consider buying a carton of liquid pasteurised egg whites in a carton. It will save you time and you can use the rest of the carton in omelettes or to make cocktails or meringue.

How long will almond macaroons keep? You can store the macaroons at room temperature in an airtight container for up to a week. However, we’re certain they will all be eaten long before!

Why are my almond macaroons flat? The biscuits will spread as they cook. If you portion the macaroons too small then during the bake time they will likely flatten a lot and will have a harder, crunchier texture. Try not to press the balls too much before cooking to reduce how much they sink.