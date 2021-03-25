We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rich and luxurious, this Black Forest drizzle cake is drizzled with cherry juice, fresh cherries, and chocolate.

This recipe is fail-safe, as the basic cake mixture is made with our top-rated lemon drizzle cake – the lemon zest is simply swapped for cherry juice. We’ve also added a generous dash of Kirsh cherry liqueur, but it’s completely optional. This would Black Forest drizzle cake would make the perfect afternoon treat or dessert for a special occasion. Serve warm with a scoop of chocolate ice cream.

Ingredients For the drizzle cake:

175g caster sugar

175g self-raising flour

175g softened butter

3 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

4tsp cherry juice

1tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Kirsch cherry liquer (optional)

3/4 level tsp baking powder

To decorate:

small handful mixed cherries, fresh and glace

50g white chocolate, melted

75g dark chocolate, melted

a little edible glitter

50g milk chocolate, cut into chunks

Method Make the drizzle cake recipe, swapping the lemon zest for 4tbsn of cherry juice, 1 tbsp of lemon juice, and optional Kirsh cherry liqueur. Make the cherry drizzle by combining the ingredients listed above

Dip some of the cherries into the white chocolate so they’re half covered, sprinkle the chocolate side with edible glitter and set aside to dry.

Once the cake has cooled, drizzle over a little of the melted chocolate then scatter over the cherries and the chocolate chunks. Drizzle over the rest of the chocolate sauce. Allow the chocolate to set for a few minutes before slicing.

You might also like...

Mary Berry's chocolate cake

Classic Black Forest gateau

Chocolate muffins

Click to rate ( 13 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week