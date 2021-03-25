Rich and luxurious, this Black Forest drizzle cake is drizzled with cherry juice, fresh cherries, and chocolate.
This recipe is fail-safe, as the basic cake mixture is made with our top-rated lemon drizzle cake – the lemon zest is simply swapped for cherry juice. We’ve also added a generous dash of Kirsh cherry liqueur, but it’s completely optional. This would Black Forest drizzle cake would make the perfect afternoon treat or dessert for a special occasion. Serve warm with a scoop of chocolate ice cream.
Ingredients
- For the drizzle cake:
- 175g caster sugar
- 175g self-raising flour
- 175g softened butter
- 3 eggs
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 4tsp cherry juice
- 1tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp Kirsch cherry liquer (optional)
- 3/4 level tsp baking powder
- To decorate:
- small handful mixed cherries, fresh and glace
- 50g white chocolate, melted
- 75g dark chocolate, melted
- a little edible glitter
- 50g milk chocolate, cut into chunks
Method
Make the drizzle cake recipe, swapping the lemon zest for 4tbsn of cherry juice, 1 tbsp of lemon juice, and optional Kirsh cherry liqueur. Make the cherry drizzle by combining the ingredients listed above
Dip some of the cherries into the white chocolate so they’re half covered, sprinkle the chocolate side with edible glitter and set aside to dry.
Once the cake has cooled, drizzle over a little of the melted chocolate then scatter over the cherries and the chocolate chunks. Drizzle over the rest of the chocolate sauce. Allow the chocolate to set for a few minutes before slicing.
