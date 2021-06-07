We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cherry bakewell traybake recipe takes under an hour to make and is under 350 calories per portion.

This cherry bakewell traybake is simple to make and easy to transport as it has a sturdy texture. The recipe makes 12 fingers but we highly recommend making a double batch as they are sure to be popular. This recipe uses ground almonds, polenta, lemon zest and cherry conserve.

Ingredients 320g roll shortcrust pastry, at room temperature

3 eggs, beaten

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g caster sugar

1 lemon zest

60g ground almonds

60g fine polenta

200g cherry conserve

15g flaked almonds

Icing sugar, optional

You will need:

Tray 25x20cm, greased

Method Heat the oven to 200C/Gas 6. Unravel the pastry and use a rolling pin to make it large enough to cover the base and sides of the tray. Line the tray, trim off any overhang. Prick the base with a fork and blind bake for 12 mins. Remove the baking beans and seal any cracks using the pastry offcuts. Brush the base with a little of the beaten egg and return to the oven for 2 mins. Remove the tray and reduce the oven temperature to 180C/Gas 4.

Meanwhile, make the filling. Cream the butter and sugar with the lemon zest until light and fluffy. Add the polenta, ground almonds and a pinch of sea salt. Add the remaining egg and beat until smooth.

Spread the conserve over the pastry base and spread over the almond mixture. Sprinkle the flaked almonds on top and bake for 15-20 mins until golden and set. Cool in the tin before cutting into 12 bars.

Top tips for making cherry bakewell traybake:

Using a mixture of ground almonds and polenta give this bake a great light texture but if you prefer, just use almonds

You could drizzle a little icing over the top if you like but it can become sticky when transporting

