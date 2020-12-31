We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you like spice you're going to love our chicken and sriracha spring rolls.

Sriracha is the ingredient of the moment and our chicken and sriracha spring rolls make a spicy snack you won’t be able to resist.

The traditional Thai ingredient that’s been taking the culinary world by storm has a lovely chilli flavour but with a bigger heat kick than the usual sweet chilli kind. It’s the ultimate condiment for any of our tasty Thai recipes.

The chicken in these chicken and sriracha spring rolls adds a great flavour and texture but if you are looking for a vegetarian alternative you could try using tofu cut into small slices or cubes. We also have a delicious vegetable spring roll recipe which could be served alongside these for your veggie guests.

We particularly love these as it’s like having a homemade takeaway but even tastier and most likely a little healthier! Take a look at some of our other tastier and healthier homemade takeaways.

Ingredients 1tsp olive oil

1 chicken breast, finely sliced

1 small carrot, julienned

Handful bean sprouts

3 spring onions, finely sliced

Small bunch coriander, chopped

2-3tbsp sriracha sauce

10 sheets Filo pastry

1/2ltr (16fl oz) vegetable oil for deep frying

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken until just cooked through. Remove from the pain draining any oil and place the chicken into a bowl. Add in the carrot, bean sprouts, spring onions, chopped coriander and mix well. Stir through the sriracha sauce – use more or less depending on how hot you like it.

Lay one sheet of filo pastry on top of another, cut into 8 squares. Take one of the squares and lay in front of you with a point facing towards you so you have a diamond shape. Spoon a little rectangle (about 1tbsp) of chicken mixture across the diamond. Bring the left and right point into the centre of the square and then bring the bottom point up to the centre of the square so you have formed an unclosed envelope shape. Roll this upwards, wet the top point with a little water and seal the roll.

Repeat until all the mixture and pastry is used up. Leave to one side.

Heat the oil in a saucepan over a medium heat until approximately 180C. Add a few spring rolls at a time and cook until the pastry is golden brown. Remove and place on to a tray that is lined with kitchen roll.

Top tip for making Chicken and sriracha spring rolls Use tofu instead of chicken for a vegan option.

