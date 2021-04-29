We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chocolate pain perdu can be served as a dessert or an indulgent brunch. Made with melted chocolate, chocolate chip brioche rolls, and apricot jam.



Our chocolate pain perdu is easy to prepare ahead and is ready in just three simple steps. We recommend using an ovenproof dish that’s nice enough to bring to the table as it’s ideal to share with up to eight people. You can make this dessert in advance and store it in the fridge until ready to cook.

Ingredients 75g chopped dried apricots

1tbsp rum

8 chocolate chip brioche rolls

100g apricot jam

15g cocoa powder

4 eggs

250ml full-fat milk

30g (1oz) chocolate, melted

You will need:

ovenproof dish 25x20cm(10x8in)

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Pour the rum over the apricot pieces and set them aside to infuse.

Grease the tray with butter or oil. Tear each brioche bun into about 5 pieces and cover the base with the torn pieces. Dollop over splodges of the apricot jam.

Use a whisk to beat the egg and cocoa powder together. Once smooth add the milk and 1/4tsp sea salt, mix to combine. Add in the apricot pieces with any excess rum and pour over the brioche. Bake for 30 mins. Before serving drizzle over the melted chocolate, serve warm.

Top tips for making chocolate pain perdu:

This is a great recipe for using up brioche that is a little stale. If you haven't got the chocolate chip brioche, just use some roughly chopped chocolate instead.

You could also make this recipe using stale croissants and serve it as an indulgent boozy brunch

What does pain perdu mean?

From French to English it translates as 'lost bread'. In France, pain perdu is a dish that most people in the UK would recognize as French toast. The main difference between French toast and pain perdu is the style of bread used. However, this recipe is Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks' interpretation of the classic.

