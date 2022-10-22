Chocolate pasta recipe

Chocolate pasta is delicious - it's rich in flavour and easy to make too. You can't beat homemade pasta

nests of freshly made chocolate pasta topped with strawberries
(Image credit: Yuliya Furman / Alamy Stock Photo)
Serves6
SkillMedium
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time45 mins
Cost RangeCheap
By Nichola Palmer
published

Chocolate pasta makes a really delightful and different dessert, brilliant for dinner parties or romantic nights in.

Serve it topped with sweetened mascarpone (just add a little icing sugar and vanilla extract to it), some fresh berries, or with a hot chocolate sauce. Don't be daunted by the idea of making your own pasta - it's easier than you might think and the results are brilliant. Ideally you need to use a pasta making machine to roll this thinly, but if you don’t have one, roll and fold four or five times to get it as smooth and elastic as possible. When rolled it should be silky and will have smooth, rather than ragged edges. This pasta is best dried for just an hour or two before using.

Ingredients

  • 125g strong flour
  • 50g cocoa powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • 1 tsp caster sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tsp vegetable oil

Method

  1. Sift the flour and cocoa powder into a mixing bowl with the salt and sugar. Make a well in the centre.
  2. Mix the eggs with 2 tbsp water and the oil and pour into the well in the flour. Using your fingers, gradually mix the egg into the flour to make a soft but firm dough. If necessary add another tablespoonful of water. Turn the dough out onto the work top and knead for 10 mins until smooth, silky and elastic. It should spring back when you push your finger into it. Wrap in cling film and chill for 10 mins.
  3. Dust the work top and roll out the dough to a small rectangle then feed through a pasta machine at its widest setting. Re-roll four or five times gradually reducing the thickness until you have thinly rolled, silky smooth pasta. If you don’t have a pasta machine, roll the dough with a rolling pin. Cut into 1 cm wide strips and gather into bundles to dry on a flour dusted baking tray. Leave to dry for 30 mins in a warm place
  4. To cook, bring a large pan of water to the boil, add the pasta and cook for 2-3 mins until tender. Serve with cream and fresh fruit.

Top tip for making chocolate pasta

For the best results use ‘00’ pasta flour which is available in some supermarkets and Italian delicatessens.

Is chocolate pasta a sweet or savoury dish?

It can be both. Although chocolate might seem like a pudding option, the cocoa is not overwhelmingly sweet, so it can actually be used with sweet or savoury sauces. With chocolate sauce, cream, caramel or fruit it makes a lovely, original pudding option. Alternatively, with a creamy savoury sauce with mild mushrooms and fresh herbs, the cocoa simply adds an earthy, deep flavour and sweetness, without being pudding-like.

Cheap quick and easy Recipes Chocolate Recipes Nichola Palmer Recipes Pasta Recipes
